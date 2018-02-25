Scholarship available for continuing nursing education

DARKE COUNTY — Registered nurses employed in Darke County may apply for a scholarship for continuing nursing education. Applicants must be employed in healthcare in Darke County for the last five years. The Joyce Bruns Memorial Scholarship may be used for the following purposes:

· Completion of a B.S.N., M.S., M.S.N., N.P, PhD. or related nursing degree

· Certification preparation and exam

· National or state nursing convention

The scholarship is sponsored by the Darke County Nursing Education Council (DCNEC) and administered by the Darke County Foundation. Applications are available at www.darkecountyfoundation.org. Deadline is April 2.

Joyce Bruns, RN, BSN, was a dedicated nurse in Darke County who died in April 1998. Bruns was an active proponent of Hospice and board member for 13 years. She worked as a nurse at Wayne Hospital for 18 years before serving as director of nursing at the Versailles Healthcare Center. For questions, contact the Darke County Foundation at dcf@darkecountyfoundation.org or call 937-548-4673.