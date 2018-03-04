Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County Scholarship offered

DARKE COUNTY — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County will be offering four $500 scholarships for students attending college in the 2018-2019 academic year. Two scholarships will go to Darke County graduates, and two will go to Shelby County graduates.

Those who wish to be considered for the scholarship should be students who have maintained at least a 2.5 GPA throughout high school and enrolled in a school within Shelby or Darke County. They also must have been a volunteer for the Big Brothers Big Sisters Buddies program for two full academic years and have attended at least 75 percent of the sessions of which they were involved. Applicants must also plan to pursue an associate’s or bachelor’s degree in any field of study at an accredited two- or four-year college or university or technical school.

Students interested in applying can get the application from their guidance office, their Big Brothers Big Sisters Community Service Coordinator, or online at www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org on the “Resources” page.

The scholarship deadline is April 5 and recipients will be announced on May 1.