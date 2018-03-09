Greenville City Schools Kindergarten Registration

GREENVILLE — Greenville City Schools will be holding kindergarten registration for the 2018-2019 school year at Greenville Elementary, 1111 N. Ohio St. on the following dates and times:

Tuesday, April 3rd

4 P.M.—7 P.M.

Wednesday, April 4th

4 P.M.—6 P.M.

Thursday, April 5th

4 P.M.—6 P.M.

On-line registration: https://greenville.esvportal.com

Children must be five years of age on or before August 1, 2018.

*Please bring official birth certificate, immunization records, custody papers if applicable, a parent/guardian ID, and two forms of proof of residency.

Parent only needed at registration. Children will be screened on a later date which will be scheduled when the parent registers.

Registration may also be completed at Memorial Hall Monday – Fridays from 8:30 A.M. – 3:30 P.M.