Greenville City Schools Kindergarten Registration

GREENVILLE — Greenville City Schools will be holding kindergarten registration for the 2018-2019 school year at Greenville Elementary, 1111 N. Ohio St. on the following dates and times:
Tuesday, April 3rd
4 P.M.—7 P.M.
Wednesday, April 4th
4 P.M.—6 P.M.
Thursday, April 5th
4 P.M.—6 P.M.
On-line registration: https://greenville.esvportal.com
Children must be five years of age on or before August 1, 2018.
*Please bring official birth certificate, immunization records, custody papers if applicable, a parent/guardian ID, and two forms of proof of residency.
Parent only needed at registration. Children will be screened on a later date which will be scheduled when the parent registers.
Registration may also be completed at Memorial Hall Monday – Fridays from 8:30 A.M. – 3:30 P.M.
