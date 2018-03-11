Students show off art at annual exhibition

VERSAILLES — The 5th annual Evening With The Arts Exhibition took place March 5 in the Versailles Cafetorium and Theatre. Sarah Sutter, one of the elementary art teachers, said the event began 5 years ago to showcase all of the artistic and musical abilities of the students in the district.

“It is a collaborative event that uniquely celebrates students k-12. It is an awesome night to share with staff, students, parents and the Versailles community,” said Sutter.

She explained the process her students go through in selecting the artwork for the show. The elementary students (K-6 grades) look through all of the art pieces they have made throughout the entire school year and pick their best of the best artwork to be on display, she explained.

“For me, the entire process is fun. I enjoy watching the students reflect back on their work and figure out which piece makes them the most proud to put in the show. I love stepping back and seeing it all beautifully and collectively on display for the community to see,” she said.

“The program is an excellent forum for showcasing the variety of art classes offered at Versailles – digital photography, advanced ceramics and sculpture, and art 1 through art 4,” said Michelle Ranly, 7-12 art teacher. “All of the students worked hard finishing their projects in time for the show and the public feedback is a boost to their self-confidence. As an art teacher it is reaffirming to discuss artwork with past students and parents attending the art show.”

Besides the various forms of artwork, The Evening With The Arts gave students in band and choir a platform to show their talents as well.

“They don’t get to see the individual musicians and the hard work the students do during this time of the year. Concert band is the soul of an instrumental music program. The pieces they played as a group on the stage are grade 4 concert band literature. This is one night that maybe others can see this. So often after our graduation ceremony in May, people in attendance come up and compliment on the bands sound and ability. Sadly for some that is the first time they have ever heard the concert bands perform,” said Ronda Stammen, Versailles High School band director.

Sutter said the event has slowly grown each year and they’ve made improvements as the years have gone on.

“Last year was the first time we added a dinner and it worked out so well that we went bigger and better with it this year. The music boosters did such a great job with that and it’s nice for families to come and enjoy without rushing to get dinner on the table beforehand,” she said.

Aaron Moran, superintendent of Versailles Schools, loves the opportunity this event gives to promote all different kinds of art.

“Anytime we can showcase our kids, it’s a good thing.”

He commends the art teachers and said he is “very happy with what they are doing to show off the talents of the kids.”

Student made a clay model shaped into pants for the Evening With The Arts Exhibition. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/03/web1_VersArt-PRINT.jpg Student made a clay model shaped into pants for the Evening With The Arts Exhibition. Mary Jones | The Daily Advocate Students make portraits and various drawings for the Evening With The Arts Exhibition. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/03/web1_VersArt_Courtesy.jpg Students make portraits and various drawings for the Evening With The Arts Exhibition. Mary Jones | The Daily Advocate Courtesy Photo Students make birds out of ceramics for the Evening With The Arts Exhibition. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/03/web1_VersArt_Hed.jpg Students make birds out of ceramics for the Evening With The Arts Exhibition. Mary Jones | The Daily Advocate A saxophone group performs while guest dine at The Evening With The Arts Exhibition. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/03/web1_VersPerform.jpg A saxophone group performs while guest dine at The Evening With The Arts Exhibition. Mary Jones | The Daily Advocate A clay mold sculpted into dragon for The Evening With The Arts Exhibition. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/03/web1_VersArt_Dragon.jpg A clay mold sculpted into dragon for The Evening With The Arts Exhibition. Mary Jones | The Daily Advocate