Greenville High School Theatre Troupe to perform Ella Enchanted this weekend

GREENVILLE — The Greenville High School Theatre Troupe will present the play, Ella Enchanted, this weekend at Memorial Hall. The play is based on the book, Ella Enchanted, which was later made into a movie.

“It is a twist on Cinderella,” said volunteer Megan Roessner. She explained that the play is about a fairy godmother, who gives Ella a gift of obedience as a baby, which causes a lot of grief for her because it makes her do whatever she is told. After her mother dies, her father remarries, bringing along a new wife and two evil step sisters that utilize Ella’s gift to their advantage.

Ella then goes on a quest to find her fairy godmother so that she can take her gift back. Along the way, she acquires a few friends, an elf, who is fighting for equal rights, and prince charming, who she eventually falls in love with.

Ella will be played by Allie Tanner and Prince Charmont is played by Ryan Dull.

“The idea for using Ella Enchanted for the play came from the officers of the theatre,” Megan said. “We give them a lot of voice in what plays we do. Their idea on how to do this play and how to adapt it.”

This year’s officers are Jessica Tanner, who is the president; Lily Steifel, who is the vice president, as well as playing one of the evil step sisters, and Layla Carrington, who is the secretary.

The theatre troupe is run by two volunteers, Megan who has been volunteering for the last two years, and Steve Buckingham. Thomas Nader is the main director.

Ella Enchanted will be presented this weekend on Friday, March 16, at 7:30 and Saturday March 17, with one performance at 1:30 p.m. and a second performance at 7:30. There are also two performances on Sunday. March 18 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30. Tickets cost $5 at the door.

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/03/web1_20180315_155758-1.jpg