Davidson commends Service Academy nominations

TROY — Congressman Warren Davidson (R-OH) announced the nomination of 19 students of the 8th District for the United States Service Academies all of whom he personally congratulated during a ceremony and reception earlier this year.

“Interviewing these young men and women for our county’s service academies is one of the best parts of the job for me. These individuals are our leaders in waiting and I commend them for wanting to serve their county. For the nominations, we want to nominate those who have the intellect, athletic ability, and moral character to complete a rigorous curriculum, and likewise have the desire serve their country with distinction. We are blessed to have so many young people who meet these qualifications within the Eighth District.”

Representative Davidson nominated candidates based on leadership ability, academic accomplishment, athletic achievement, and extracurricular activities. An eleven member advisory board of former military and community leaders aided Davidson in the interview and vetting process. A congressional nomination does not guarantee acceptance to a service academy.

Once accepted, cadets and midshipmen commit to serving at least five years in their respective military branch upon graduation.

The U.S. Service Academies are some of the most competitive higher education institutions in the nation. Davidson was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in a June 2016 special election. A graduate of the U.S. Military Academy, he served in the 75th Ranger Regiment, The Old Guard, and the 101st Airborne Division.

Congressman Davidson announced nominations for the following students from Ohio’s Eighth District

*Note: Several students earned nominations to multiple academies.

U.S. Air Force Academy: Thomas Batt – Moeller High School; Alissa Buynak – Tippecanoe High School; Austin Damon- Lakota West High School; Dylan Richards – Edgewood High School; Weaver Walton – Milton-Union High School; Jacob Evans – Bethel High School; Julia LeFevers – Bishop Fenwick High School; Julia Lotterer – Ursuline Academy; Dylan Richards – Edgewood High School and Wills Troutwine – Arcanum High School.

U.S. Merchant Marine Academy: Alexander Cieslak – Talawanda High School; Gage Mann – Hamilton High School

U.S. Naval Academy: Milan Bess- Newton High School – Appointed to Naval Academy; Brooke Eckerle – Miami University; Austin Grote – Wittenberg University; Adam Johantges – Lakota East High School; Ethan Krug – Stephen T Badin High School; Evan Lane – Monroe High School; Julia LeFevers – Bishop Fenwick High School; Julia Lotterer – Ursuline Academy; Ryan Ritchey – University of Kentucky, Enlisted in Marine Corps Reserves; Wills Troutwine – Arcanum High School

U.S. Military Academy (West Point): Thomas Batt – Moeller High School; Austin Damon – Lakota West High School; Jacob Evans – Bethel High School; Cameron Hoelscher – Springfield High School – Appointed to West Point, Football; Adam Johantges – Lakota East High School; Evan Lane – Monroe High School; Julia LeFevers – Bishop Fenwick High School; Chloe Schretzman – Tippecanoe High School; Corey Shie – United State Military Academy Preparatory School – Appointed to West Point, Wrestling; Benjamin Sullivan – United State Military Academy Preparatory School

Wills Troutwine – Arcanum High School