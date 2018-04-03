Edison plans Little Black Dress event

PIQUA — The Edison Foundation at Edison State Community College will host its second annual Little Black Dress–Girls’ Night Out, A Celebration of Women’s Education, April 18 from 6:30 to 8:45 p.m. in the Robinson Theater of the Piqua campus.

“I would encourage all women to mark their calendars for April 18th,” said Sharon Semanie, Little Black Dress Committee member. “Last year’s inaugural event was absolutely the best time and left all of us in a celebratory mood wanting more girls’ nights out. In addition to the camaraderie and opportunity to visit with other women of all ages, the event more importantly helped raise some serious funds to provide women with educational scholarships.”

The inaugural event in 2017 raised more than $8,000 to support scholarships for women at Edison State.

“Assisting women in making possible one of the most important decisions of their lives is indeed a privilege,” said Maura Felts, Little Black Dress Committee member. “To be able to help other women reach their full potential and celebrate one another is as good as it gets!”

For $50 each, the evening’s guests will enjoy a social hour with music, which includes hors d’oeuvres and choice of wine, lemonade, coffee or water. Beer will be available for purchase. Those in attendance will be served a three-course meal by local celebrity men. In addition, those who attend each will receive a gift bag.

Not only will attendees get to spend an evening with fellow women in their favorite little black dresses, they will also have the opportunity to raise additional funds by tipping the wait staff to sing, dance and perform other talents.

Seating is limited, and guests must be 21 or older to attend.

To purchase tickets, visit www.edisonohio.edu/LBD. For information, email jslattery@edisonohio.edu or call 937-778-7805.