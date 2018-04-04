Versailles High School students prepare for opening of comedic musical ‘Anything Goes’

VERSAILLES — The Versailles High School Musical Theatre will perform the comedic musical Anything Goes this week at the Versailles Performing Arts Center.

The cast plays characters riding on the S.S. American in the 1930s from New York to England. Night club singer Reno Sweeney, played by Anna Groff, has brought her love-struck friend Billy Crocker, played by Kyle Wuebker, along for the trip. Billy is trying to get Hope Harcourt, played by Lauren Durham, to notice and love him, but Hope is engaged to be married to the rich Lord Evelyn Oakleigh, played by Same Eiting.

The 1934 Broadway musical features tap dancing and songs many audience members will know, such as I Get A Kick Out Of You, Anything Goes, and You’re The Top.

“We are very fortunate to have so many talented singers and dancers at Versailles High School, especially tap dancers,” said Assistant Director Ken DeMange. “We thought a tap show based in the 1930s would be the musical to best showcase their talents and entertain the audiences.”

The students have been working hard at preparing for the upcoming performance. It started back in December, when students auditioned for the parts. They have been rehearsing since January. DeMange said the musical chosen for this year was based off of the students and their individual acting talents.

“This is my fifth musical I have directed and when a show is chosen, we look at the upcoming talent and match the show. My daughter, Bailey DeMange, who is the Musical Director, actually suggested this show, which is the perfect fit for this year’s actors,” he said.

Forty-four students make up the cast and crew of Anything Goes, as well as Doug Cole, sound technician; Jacob Brown, set and lights designer; parents who volunteer as stage hands; and 20 professional musicians who play in the orchestra.

Show dates for the musical are Thursday April 5 at 7:30 p.m., Friday April 6 at 8 p.m., and two times on Saturday, April 7, with one showing at 3 p.m. and the last one at 8 p.m.

Versailles High School students going through scenes to prepare for this week’s performances of the comedic musical Anything Goes set for Thursday April 5 at 7:30 p.m., Friday April 6 at 8 p.m., and two times on Saturday, April 7, with one showing at 3 p.m. and the last one at 8 p.m. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/04/web1_Anything-Goes-1.jpg Versailles High School students going through scenes to prepare for this week’s performances of the comedic musical Anything Goes set for Thursday April 5 at 7:30 p.m., Friday April 6 at 8 p.m., and two times on Saturday, April 7, with one showing at 3 p.m. and the last one at 8 p.m. Versailles High School students rehearse for the weekend performances. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/04/web1_Anything-Goes-3.jpg Versailles High School students rehearse for the weekend performances.

‘Anything Goes’ is set to start Thursday night