Students throughout Darke County tour local government buildings

DARKE COUNTY — Twenty-two high school students from Darke County were given the chance to tour local government buildings, and munch on pizza for lunch, on Wednesday.

Students were separated into three group, each headed by one of the Darke County Commissioners. They each took the students into various parts of the government buildings throughout Darke County, including the Sheriff’s Office, the Animal Shelter, the Juvenile Court, Board of Elections, Health Department, Job and Family Services, Solid Waste, One Stop, and multiple parts of the courthouse.

Officials and employees at the government buildings spoke with students about what it is like to work there. After the tours were finished, students ate pizza and stayed for the Commissioner’s meeting.

Morgan Heitkamp, a junior at Versailles High School, said her group was headed by Commissioner Matt Aultman. She said one of the more interesting things that happened was during the tour of the courthouse. Heitkamp said they watched a court case on video.

“Then when we went to the jail, we saw the [inmate] that was on the video,” she said.

Zoey Barger, also a junior at Versailles said they got an in-depth look inside the entire jail.

“We got to walk around the whole jail, from the offices to the actual cell,” she said.

“It was cool to go into the jail and just see behind the scenes of it. The doors there are so heavy,” said Heitkamp.

Barger said her favorite part of the day was visiting the Animal Shelter.

“I think it was cool going into the shelter seeing all the dogs that were there just because they explained their adoption rate and it’s really high. They said at one point the whole place was full.”

Heitcamp said she was impressed by the 95 percent adoption rate the shelter was able to maintain.

“Then we got to see a puppy,” said Barger.

Barger said it was fun to see how the government works, but it not something she wants to pursue as a career. Heitcamp agreed, saying the experience was a good one, and while it peaked her interest, she didn’t see herself working as a government official.

Barger and Heitkamp attended Student Day with fellow Versailles classmates Louden Keihl, and Marcus Berger. John Jackson, Adviser; was also in attendance.

Other school and students involved in the festivities were:

Ansonia High School: Andrew Rowland, Jedd Rismiller, Jeremy Rismiller

Arcanum High School: Shane Grant, Sasha Derringer, Kyle Collins

Franklin Monroe High School: Caytlin Budenthal, Regan Williams, Austin Cool

Greenville High School: Grace Coakley, Seth Conway

Mississinawa High School: Macy Stewart, Matt Slyder, Olivia Murphy

Tri-Village High School: Cameron Armstrong, Haven Buckley, Grace Moore, Dessirae McCullough

Students from varying schools from Darke County attend Student Government Day. There were over twenty-two students that came. Afterwards, students enjoyed pizza and stayed for the Commissioner’s Meeting. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/04/web1_Student-Day-Gov.jpg Students from varying schools from Darke County attend Student Government Day. There were over twenty-two students that came. Afterwards, students enjoyed pizza and stayed for the Commissioner’s Meeting. Mary Jones | The Daily Advocate