Edison to honor administrative professionals

PIQUA — Edison State Community College will present a program on Wednesday, April 25, in recognition of Administrative Professional Day that salutes the many contributions of support staff throughout the area. The Office Systems and Administration Advisory Committee at Edison State sponsors the program.

The program is open to all office support professionals, including administrative assistants, executive assistants, office managers, and other employees who provide secretarial or administrative support for one or multiple supervisors. Supervisors and managers of those administrative professionals are encouraged to attend with their valued employees.

“This will be the 26th year that we have honored administrative professionals,” said Marva Archibald, assistant professor of Occupational Healthcare and Administration at Edison State. “We hold this event each year to celebrate the many contributions that administrative professionals bring to the workplace. It is the financial support from our corporate sponsors that makes this day possible.”

The day’s events are made possible by this year’s corporate sponsors, which include Emerson; Greenville National Bank; Hobart/ITW Food Group; the City of Piqua; Upper Valley Career Center-Adult Division; and Wilson Health.

The featured speaker at this year’s program will be Officer Paula Craft, a well-respected member of the Piqua Police Department. In addition to her normal police duties and investigations, Officer Craft has previously instructed Rape Aggression Defense (RAD) training and is currently an evidence technician, field training officer, officer in charge, Crisis Intervention Team-trained, and part of the Crisis Response Unit as a crisis negotiator. In her career, Officer Craft has also been awarded the Piqua Police Department Officer of the Year designation.

In her address, “Safety Awareness,” Officer Craft will speak about various techniques individuals can use to protect themselves from being attacked in the workplace.

“Administrative professionals are the heart of any office,” said Gloria A Harpest, administrative vice president of Human Resources and Marketing of Greenville National Bank and chairperson for the Occupational Health and Administration Advisory Committee at Edison State.

“Smooth operation in today’s office is contingent on administrative professionals who are organized in every aspect of their work life.”

The day’s breakout event schedule this year will include two sessions addressing pertinent topics: “Rape Aggression Defense (RAD)” and “Hats Off to Administrative Professionals.”

Those interested in participating must register by April 18. The cost to attend is $35 per person, which includes admission to all sessions, a buffet lunch and refreshments, and entry into the drawing for door prizes. The event runs from 11:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be held at Edison State’s Piqua campus. Limited reserved parking will be available.

For more information, contact by calling 778-7908 or emailing marchibald@edisonohio.edu. Registration forms can be requested and submitted via mail, e-mail or fax.

