Four awarded Louise Freeland Scholarships

COLUMBUS — Adam Crock, Emma McMaster, Paxton Scholl and Makenzie Dietz have each been awarded $2,800 Louise Freeland Scholarships from Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives.

Named in honor of a long-time employee of Ohio Rural Electric Cooperatives, the Louise Freeland Scholarships are awarded annually to the children of electric cooperative employees and trustees. A panel of independent judges reviewed the applications and interviewed the students before determining the winners.

Crock, a senior at Maysville High School, is the son of Ray and Lisa Crock. His father works for Guernsey-Muskingum Electric Cooperative.

McMaster, a senior at Paulding High School, is the daughter of Amy and John McMaster. Her father works for Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative.

Scholl, a senior at Mississinawa Valley High School, is the daughter of Doug and Lori Scholl. Her father works for Darke Rural Electric Cooperative.

Dietz, a senior at Tippecanoe High School, is the daughter of Jeff and Traci Dietz. Her father works for Pioneer Electric Cooperative.

Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives is a member-owned generation and transmission cooperative and statewide trade and services association serving the 25 electric distribution cooperatives operating in the state of Ohio. The cooperatives’ certified service territory covers nearly 40 percent of the land area in the state and encompasses 77 of Ohio’s 88 counties. Electric cooperatives collectively serve more than 380,000 homes, farms, businesses, and industries in Ohio.