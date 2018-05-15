BPA students from Greenville CTC Off to Houston

GREENVILLE — Greenville High School Business Professionals of America members Shayla Henderson and Connor Null are headed to the 2018 BPA National Leadership Conference, “Dream Bigger,” in Grapevine, Texas.

Shayla Henderson is a senior in the financial specialist career tech program at Greenville Career Technical Center and will be competing in advanced accounting.

“I am excited to go to Dallas, Texas, and represent Greenville Career Technical Center,” Henderson said. “This is an opportunity of a lifetime!”

Supply Chain Management senior Connor Null has been chosen as a national conference intern and will be busy every day working with conference leadership in many different areas throughout the event.

“I’m honored to be given the chance to attend BPA Nationals. I hope to gain numerous business connections through the internship program,” Null said.

The students, along with advisor and educator Margie Heitkamp, will join more than 5,500 other conference delegates from across the nation to compete in national-level business skills competitions, attend leadership development workshops, general sessions and national officer candidate campaigns and elections. In addition to having the opportunity to compete on the national stage and learn from leading business professionals, students will participate in the Day of Giving held during the conference benefiting many non-profit groups, including the Special Olympics.

“Attending the National Leadership Conference is not only an honor but a testament to the hard work that each of the students has put into their school year to excel in business education and training. It is the culmination of a year’s worth of focus and dedication put forth in our local chapters here at Greenville,” Heitkamp said.

Business Professionals of America is the premier Career and Technical Student Organization for high school, college and middle school students preparing for careers in business, finance and management information systems as well as many other fields. The organization’s activities and programs compliment classroom instruction by giving students practical experience through application of the skills learned at school.