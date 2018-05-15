Zechar Bailey Funeral Home continues support of Empowering Darke County Youth

GREENVILLE – Empowering Darke County Youth students and tutors join in thanking Zechar Bailey Funeral Home for its continuing support of Empowering Darke County Youth tutoring programs.

Zechar Bailey has a history of supporting programs to improve services to residents of the community. Its donation will help purchase supplies and snacks, as well as bring in licensed tutors and teachers to work with and oversee Edison State and adult volunteers.

Since its inception in March 2016, Empowering Darke County Youth has provided more than 6,000 contact hours to more than 200 students. Its programs have elicited dozens of success stories for students who have taken consistent advantage of the services available to them. The Empowering program, along with the efforts of teachers and support staff, has been proven to show greater student improvement, or growth, than for those not in the program.

Help is still needed to finish the current school year and prepare for the summer tutoring program. Anyone interested in helping, either tutoring or with program support or donations, should contact empoweringdarkecountyyouth@gmail.com or visit the group’s Facebook page.

The Empowering Mission: Empowering Darke County Youth is a United Way Partner agency providing after-school and summer tutoring programs to assist students in the areas of language arts and math with the goal of producing strong students for a strong community.