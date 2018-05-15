Empowering After School Program need volunteers

GREENVILLE – Can you set aside an hour a week for the youth of our community? If so, Empowering After School Program has students ranging from kindergarten through eighth grade who could use your help.

The Empowering After School Program – by multiple measures, including a Greenville Schools MAP Data comparison, as well as feedback from parents, teachers and the kids themselves – has been successful in helping students improve their academic skills. A combined effort of Greenville teachers and staff, Edison State Community College students and caring adults and organizations in the community has had a huge impact on the academic needs of more than 200 students in Empowering programs over the past two years.

Unfortunately, there are many students who need help that the program doesn’t have the resources to meet. There is a waiting list this year; often tutors have to work with three or more students at a time. The program needs you.

After this year’s ASP the summer tutoring program at Edison State Darke County Campus and the Greenville Public Library kicks in. Volunteers are needed to finish the school year, as well as for the summer sessions.

If you are able to help, go to Greenville Elementary and Middle School at 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, sign in on the elementary side as an ASP visitor and go to the cafeteria. One of the coordinators will explain how the program works, including volunteer responsibilities and restrictions and set up a schedule based on your availability. Help is needed Monday through Thursday from 3 to 4, 3:45 to 5, or both hours, and Fridays from 3:45 to 5 p.m.

Want more information? Call Edison State at 937-548-5546. A coordinator will be happy to meet with your group or organization to talk about the Empowering program. Or send a message through Facebook Empowering Darke County Youth or email empoweringdarkecountyyouth@gmail.com.

Empowering Darke County Youth is a United Way Partner agency providing after-school and summer tutoring programs to assist students in the areas of language arts and math with the goal of producing strong students for a strong community.