Cong. Davidson votes ‘no’ on Omnibus

WASHINGTON D.C. — Recently, Congressman Warren Davidson took to the House floor and voted “no” on the omnibus spending bill.

While Davidson was a no vote on the spending bill, he was supportive of several provisions which he had previously advocated for either publicly or behind the scenes.

No DACA provision. Davidson has been outspoken on DACA. He has consistently offered ideas to finding a solution to the problem during the immigration debate.

Increased funding for the military. Davidson has persistently pushed his colleagues in the House for increases to military spending to address the readiness crisis our troops face. He repeatedly stated that there have been more training casualties than combat related casualties in a year where there has been a lot of combat. He also made numerous public statements calling for action for our troops.

Taylor Force Act restricting funds to the Palestinian Authority. Davidson supported this measure when it passed the House in 2017.

$4 Billion in opioid funding. Davidson has been supportive of cultivating solutions to address the opioid crisis. He facilitated a round-table discussion in Middletown in 2017 and has consistently addressed the issue in the press calling for further action.

No Electronic Logging Device requirements for carrying livestock through 2018.

The $1.3 trillion omnibus spending package of 22,232 pages was released last night and allotted only 16 hours for Members to read the bill and no opportunity for debate.

Davidson cited the following reasons for voting no.