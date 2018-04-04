Cong. Davidson votes ‘no’ on Omnibus

WASHINGTON D.C. — Recently, Congressman Warren Davidson took to the House floor and voted “no” on the omnibus spending bill.
While Davidson was a no vote on the spending bill, he was supportive of several provisions which he had previously advocated for either publicly or behind the scenes.
- No DACA provision. Davidson has been outspoken on DACA. He has consistently offered ideas to finding a solution to the problem during the immigration debate.
- No bailouts for Obamacare insurance companies. Davidson has been influential in advocating against bailouts for insurance companies, also known as Cost Sharing Reduction or CSR payments.
- Increased funding for the military. Davidson has persistently pushed his colleagues in the House for increases to military spending to address the readiness crisis our troops face. He repeatedly stated that there have been more training casualties than combat related casualties in a year where there has been a lot of combat. He also made numerous public statements calling for action for our troops.
- Farming issues. The Omnibus bill includes a fix for the cooperative grain glitch, and a fix for the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA), concerning EPA rules on farm emissions. Davidson first brought attention to this unintentional issue during the tax reform debate (2/9 Release). He made statements and highlighted the need to address this inequality and signed a letter with 86 of his colleagues requesting Senator McConnell and Speaker Ryan address the issue. The CERCLA was addressed during the Ohio Farm Forum 2018.
- Taylor Force Act restricting funds to the Palestinian Authority. Davidson supported this measure when it passed the House in 2017.
- $4 Billion in opioid funding. Davidson has been supportive of cultivating solutions to address the opioid crisis. He facilitated a round-table discussion in Middletown in 2017 and has consistently addressed the issue in the press calling for further action.
- No Electronic Logging Device requirements for carrying livestock through 2018.
The $1.3 trillion omnibus spending package of 22,232 pages was released last night and allotted only 16 hours for Members to read the bill and no opportunity for debate.
Davidson cited the following reasons for voting no.
- More spending. The omnibus includes a nearly twenty percent increase in previous spending levels which ultimately led to his no vote decision. Davidson has been consistent in his message of not bankrupting America. He stated the economy is currently preforming well which is why we should be paying down our debts and not diminishing the returns of President Trump’s pro-growth tax reforms. (See Rep. Davidson statements on previous spending bills.)
- Second Amendment. The omnibus included provisions of Senator Cornyn’s Fix NICS Act without conceal and carry reciprocity. Fix NICS only includes funding to update the NICS database instead of addressing the countless human related errors and redundancy issues. Davidson tirelessly spoke about the issues with this provision and how its perceived “fix” essentially does nothing.
- No defunding of sanctuary cities. The omnibus did not place restrictions on sanctuary cities to receive federal funds like President Trump requested.
- No defunding of Planned Parenthood. This bill funds grants that will go to Planned Parenthood.
- No defunding of Obamacare. The omnibus does nothing to further provide Americans relief from Obamacare. It simply included no new funding for Obamacare.
- No Financial Choice provisions that were included in House-passed ominbus from September 2017. The Financial Choice Act passed the House on June 8, 2017. Selected provisions of this were then added to two FY2018 appropriations bill which were not included in the omnibus.
- Gateway Tunnel Earmark and Green-Energy Agency. The omnibus does not restrict money to the Gateway Tunnel project. The bill omits language steering money to the gateway project, but can still access the funds through other accounts. There was also a provision allowing funding for a high-risk green energy project.
- Privacy. There were privacy issues concerning Kevin and Avonte’s Law which uses federal funds to create human tracking devices.
