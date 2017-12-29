A new year, new beginnings, broken resolutions

2017 is about to expire, and as most of us do, we look back on the past year. We look back hopefully so we do not make the same mistakes we made, and to remember what we did well that will help in the future.

Overall, I think things went very well in 2017, and I have no complaints as to what transpired, nor do I have many regrets. This was certainly a year of change and struggle, surprises and disappointments, and hopes and dreams completed and unfulfilled. Thinking about it, isn’t every year this way? Do we not start out the New Year with all kinds of hope and promises to do better? Of course we do! That is the hope of New Years, the chance to start over, to accomplish what we started and to fulfill promises to ourselves and to others. Our intentions are noble, and hope springs eternal, but in the end, it is the same every year; some things accomplished, some things left undone.

The question is what do we do about it? Do we beat ourselves up for not fulfilling everything we wanted? Do we praise ourselves for our accomplishments? It depends on your perspective. I am the eternal optimist. I always try to look at the positives. This year brought many changes for me, some good, some bad. However, the good always outweighs the bad. That is the way I look at life; life is much too precious, much too fleeting, to dwell on the bad things in life. I am not saying ignore the bad and hope it goes away — I am saying don’t dwell on it. Fix it, make it as good as possible and move on! I notice a disturbing trend in society; we can’t let go of anything. Victim-hood (is that a word?) is rampant; everyone is offended by something, except me it seems. I don’t allow myself to be offended by others. It isn’t worth it!

The New Year is upon us with New Beginnings, New Promises, and of course, Broken Resolutions. This time next year, we will do our look back again. We will look back with fondness and regret at 2018, and wonder what might have been. I know I will see 2018 as more good than bad; it is my nature. I know there will be disappointments, but I will get over it quickly. I also know that I will not be a victim or become offended by someone or something. Life is too short to worry about other people’s issues. I also know that there is one resolution that I will try like heck to make come true. It is the same one I make every year just like 300 million others: to lose weight! — this time for sure! — maybe…time will tell.

HAPPY NEW YEAR!

Commissioner Mike Stegall

Mike Stegall is a Darke County Commissioner. He can be reached by phone at 937-547-7370. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

