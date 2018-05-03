DCCA News: Oh what a night!

Too often when people hear that Darke County Center for the Arts will be presenting Toledo Symphony Orchestra in concert that news is not greeted with the great excitement the announcement deserves. However, a show entitled “Oh What a Night” stirs immediate interest and a sense of great anticipation; hmmmmm. Please read on.

For many, “Oh What a Night” instantly recalls The Four Seasons hit single of that name released in December, 1975, fondly recalling a young man’s first love affair, or the great Broadway musical Jersey Boys, which features that iconic song as well as many others, including “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You,” the tune that propelled Frankie Valli to the top of the charts in 1967. Well, those two songs will open the Toledo Symphony Orchestra’s pop concert at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall on Saturday, May 19; and they will be sung by Connor Bogart, who has the pipes to do justice to the music of The Four Seasons plus much more. Connor Bogart has headlined shows on cruise lines, performed with Grammy nominee Jim Brickman, and opened for Huey Lewis and the News, Hall and Oates and Mariah Carey.

If you are not necessarily impressed by the prospect of hearing songs popularized by The Four Seasons, how about listening to the music of Barry Manilow or Neil Diamond? In addition to those choices, Connor Bogart will perform songs composed by Stephen Sondheim and Andrew Lloyd Webber as well as the beautiful, moving “Bring Him Home” from Les Miserables. Are you feeling the excitement yet?

This best of Broadway concert by TSO will be conducted by Carl Topilow, who is the founding conductor of the Cleveland Pops Orchestra and the director of the Cleveland Institute of Music’s orchestral program; he has served as guest conductor for more than 120 orchestras in this country and abroad. In addition, Topilow performs as a clarinetist with orchestras and in recitals; so, when the Toledo Symphony program includes music from the beloved musical Fiddler on the Roof, which it will in Greenville, it will feature a clarinetist on the roof rather than a violin. That sounds delightful, don’tcha think?

And speaking of delightful, just knowing that the full orchestra will be playing “76 Trombones” from The Music Man induces a feeling of gleeful anticipation. Need more exciting incentive to consider attending the Toledo Symphony concert? Music from the charming Disney musical Beauty and the Beast and a medley of Gloria Estafan’s greatest hits from On Your Feet, the award-winning play about the Latin pop star, will definitely add diversity and energy to the show.

To sum up, a great night of music is in store when you attend DCCA’s presentation of the Toledo Symphony Orchestra in concert. Tickets cost $35; students will be admitted at half-price. To reserve your seats now, contact DCCA at 937-547-0908 or dcca@centerforarts.net. Tickets may also be purchased online at www.CenterForArts.net as well as at the door the night of the show which starts at 8 p.m. “Oh What a Night” is not only worthy of high expectation, but will also provide a joyously stirring night to remember.

By Marilyn Delk DCCA News

Marilyn Delk is a director of the Darke County Center for the Arts and can be reached at marilynd@bright.net. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

