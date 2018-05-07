Arcanum News: Dr. David Farst to present at Historical Society on Thursday

Don’t forget from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dr. David Farst, retired veterinarian of Arcanum, is set to present at Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society at 123 W. George St., Arcanum. Dr. Farst graduated from Ohio State University School of Veterinary medicine. He took over the practice of Dr. Danforth Cox and just recently retired.

AWTHS will host their first Coffee & Conversation this summer with JoAnne Hill. The event is scheduled for June 9 starting at 10 a.m. with an informal time of JoAnne telling about her life in Arcanum and the Smith’s General Store. Come for a good time of stories, discussion and plain old fashioned adventures. Coffee and goodies will be served. The event is free and open to the public.

A note to Arcanum Active Military Parents: The State of Ohio (and recommended by the US Department of Defense), now requires school districts to identify students whose parents or guardians are currently serving, or have served during the school year, as active duty in one of the branches of the military or the National Guard. If your child has a parent or guardian that this applies to, please send a note with your child that identifies the branch of service where the parent is serving. …Only one note is required per family as long as all students are listed. Thank you for your prompt attention to this request. If you would like additional information about why schools are asked to do so, you can visit the following link:

Congratulations to the Arcanum High School Concert Band! They received a Superior “I” rating at OMEA State Contest last weekend! The band is under the direction of Mrs. Heather Marsh. I also read that the AHS Marching Band will be sporting new uniforms for the 2019 marching season. Thank you to the Arcanum A# Boosters for providing the majority of the funds for the new uniforms. The previous uniforms had served the band for the past 10 years.

Just in time for the spring sports season at the baseball and softball fields is a new concession and restroom building. Thanks in large part to the Arcanum Athletic Boosters, a large donation of funds and also several local businesses donating their time the new building will greet spectators and athletes this season. Many thanks to Dave Kessler, Alliance Engineering, LLC, and Johnnie O’Daniel Construction, LLC. Several local businesses have worked to help complete the project including: Sarver Plumbing, Denlinger Enterprises, Inc., Ansonia Lumber Company, Mike Lavy Electric, LLC, Aikman Excavating, Inc., Wayne Builders Supply, Steve Carroll Masonry, Custom Doors/Zane Shellabarger, Midmark, Kessler-Hines Design, LLC, Gem City Key, and Eagle Fence and Construction.

Last weekend was also 2018 AHS Prom – royalty crowned were King Andrew Baker and Queen Kayla Riegle! The prom was held at The Learning Place, Piqua, on April 28.

Coming very soon – can you believe it’s only two weeks until Old Fashioned Days? Yes, again this year downtown Arcanum will turn into a festival and for two-and-a-half days there will be all kinds of activities in the main streets uptown. OFD begins at 5 p.m. May 18 with an opening ceremony in Veteran’s Park. There will be music with Dale Clark Karaoke and also DJ Travis Tegtmeyer until 11 p.m. Craft vendors and local organizations will have booths in the tents and on the streets of George Street for you to peruse. On Saturday, you’ll want to have pancakes at the Arcanum Firehouse starting at 6 a.m. and then stay for the parade that starts at 11 a.m. The rides and concessions will open at 11:30 following the parade. At noon, you’ll be able to enjoy the Lions’ Club Chicken Barbeque at the firehouse until they run out. The afternoon activities include Little Miss & Mr. Contest, the tractor pull and more rides and concessions! In the evening Whiskey Bizness will perform in Veteran’s Park. On Sunday, the event starts with the annual car show and cruise in at 9 a.m. A special church service will be at 10 a.m. in Veteran’s Park. Rides and concessions will open at 11 a.m. There will be an egg drop at noon, the golf outing will start a 1 p.m. Also at 1 p.m. will be the monument dedication in Ivestor Park by the scout house. Special music will return in the afternoon at 2 p.m. at Veteran’s Park. There will also be a reverse raffle at 5 p.m. as the festival comes to a close. Sounds like lots of fun, you won’t want to miss a chance to have your favorite fair/festival food!

“Like a welcome summer rain, humor may suddenly cleanse and cool the earth, the air and you.” ~Langston Hughes

“April is a promise that May is bound to keep.” ~Hal Borland

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

