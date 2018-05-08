New Madison News: Time to celebrate mom

Mom is the center of attention Sunday. Remember all of the special times that happened because she invested her time and her energy. Think about the hand on the brow to check temperatures and trips to the bedroom to assure us that dreams were scary but not on her watch!

A card is great and a note at the bottom adds to the pleasure. Hugs are playful, endearing and comforting. Don’t save them.

Whatever your choice, whether a meal, a gift or flowers, let Mom know you are making Sunday her day.

This month has brought colorful flowers, green lawns and budding trees. Long awaited and joyously accepted! The sound of tractors working in fields bring spring normalcy back to rural home towns. And even the crack of thunder and pouring rain is part of the spring “scene” and leads to sunny days.

May will be busy for the American Legion, Post 245. New flag brackets will be going into place Saturday. Memorial plans are underway so mark your calendar for May 27 at Green Mound Cemetery followed by services at Otterbein Cemetery and Fort Jefferson Cemetery. The cemeteries in Palestine, Longtown and Hollansburg will have services on May 28.

Poppy Days are May 25 and 26.

The New Madison Public Library is gearing up for another summer reading program. That should fill happy hours for young readers. The column will carry events and times in the weeks to come.

Two busy new additions to the library schedule include the Craft and Create class for adults. This group has a good time creating and chatting at l p.m. on Wednesdays. The library will have a craft planned and all material needed. A $5 donation is suggested to help with costs.

The second programming addition has been lots of fun and has some creative juices moving, too!

Toddlers enjoy “Movin and Groovin” Thursday at 10 a.m. Books, songs and lots of movement fill this time slot with joy and an introduction to books and words.

Congratulations to Cody Munchel, fourth grade teacher. She was selected as Teacher of the Year.

School bus drivers were recognized Monday. Thank your child’s driver.

National School Nurse Day is Wednesday. Thanks Mrs. Jodi Fritz.

Don’t forget the end of this month is the time to clean out closets and box up the past. It will be Community Garage Sales from May 31 to June 2.

The alumni dinner is May 19. The 5K race at the New Madison United Methodist Church is June 2. The Fire department’s chicken dinner is June 2. High School graduation is June l.

By Shirley Dubbs New Madison News

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her New Madison column. She can be reached at psdubbs@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

