Versailles News: A mother’s love is eternal

There are times when each of us feels alone. Although we try to rationalize the feeling or emotion as deceptive there are indeed times we cannot shake our feelings of abandon. However, as children we were continually being reminded that our mother cared for us and she seemed to manifest herself in our presence when we needed her most – for a mother’s heart is always with her children. Mom was our faithful supporter, our advocate, our advisor, our protector, our muse. Even for those of us who doubted her strict or critical corrections, were borne of love, all too soon discovered the truth when Mom was no longer close at hand.

I remember when I was first married and how homesick I was when I returned home for a visit. My mother spoke differently to me; it was then that I imagined what a young bird experienced when being nudged out of its nest. I also remember the first time I was terribly sick. My husband had his job to tend to besides he was a man. No one would nor could take my mother’s place offering me compassion, comfort and care. I found myself aching and uncomfortable with no one offering words of encouragement or something to drink, an extra pillow, checking to see if my fever had went down, making sure I took my medicine as prescribed and on and on. As I recall all the little things my mother did for me I realize I was definitely loved and most likely spoiled, but that’s a mother’s love. These are my beautiful childhood memories of a stay at home mother.

A mother’s love is still the same, but over the past 50 years, time has changed a mother’s ability to remain at home. Perhaps there is less separation anxiety as a result, but I relish my childhood memories and the gratitude I have for my mom today that I didn’t have then.

As a child I never felt alone because Mom was always there for us kids. The house was her domain. She was always at home. She was there when I left for school, and she was there when I returned. She was the epitome of constancy. I knew I was cared for and loved. I never doubted mom would feed us, wash and clean for us daily. I never saw her sick or miss a day of getting me up for either school or church, and I always had a warm breakfast. I never had to worry about what to wear or if it was darned, cleaned and pressed. She made sure, regardless of my age, that I left the house wearing appropriate clothing, shoes and coat. She would never have allowed me to wear flip flops or no coat in December (nor January, February or March for that matter). Yes, Mom took her role as mother seriously. Although she seldom left us, when there was the occasional evening when she and Dad went out we knew while asleep in our beds her eyes would be upon us presently.

I suppose it’s human nature to remember the bad times and forget the good ones, for example I remember complaining on car trips, begging for things when the answer was already no, being disobedient and disrespectful. I wish I knew then what I know now … that those days are quickly over and can never be repeated. I wish we would have heard the words “I love you” in those days, but I now know actions speak louder than words.

To all the mothers, young and old who may feel tired or taken for granted, that’s only because kids don’t know what they have until they become adults. But let me say it for them, “You are beautiful, you are loved, and you are irreplaceable.” Soon enough we realize a mother’s love never dies for she remains etched in our hearts forever. Happy Mother’s Day!

Tonight is Monte Carlo Night at the Greenville VFW on Ohio Street from 6-9:30 p.m. with a $10 cover charge. Proceeds go to The Darke County Cancer Association.

Monday beginning at 6:30 p.m. is the Versailles Spring Band Concert held in the Performing Arts Theatre.

Happy birthday to Korra Elizabeth Schwieterman (1), Roberta Archey, Erick Grow, Kayle Griffin, Lexi Timmerman, Mike Lawrence, Julie Stover, Emma Peters, Lydia Bruns, Brynna Blakeley, Grant Jones, Karen Lawrence, Rev. Bob Akins, Pastor David Wilson, Kevin Flory, Katie Crandall, Jill Rhoades, Luke Rhoades, Scott Ward, Stephanie Fullenkamp, Ruth Kremer, Christina Chalmers, Bonnie Barga, Kathy Wood Re, Julie Covault, Billie Hale Platfoot, Janet Monnin, Alan Henry, Stewart Baker, Tammy Collins, Ralph Gigandet, Karen Doseck, Julie Heuing, Ed Petty, Angie Lachat, Carolyn Waymire, Tina Cordonnier, Kevin Subler, Nate Cordonnier on their recent or approaching birthday, as well as, anniversary wishes to Jennifer and Josh Overholser (1), Emily and Ben Goubeaux (4), Sarah and Nick Rhoades (11), Amy and Rob Carman (22), Sandy and Shawn Peters (27), Joan and Greg Richters (31), Cindy and Conrad Hoelscher, Jenni and Bob Paulus (33), Marilyn and Patrick Bergman (40), Janet and Larry Monnin (56), Lurene and Jerry Monnin (64), Our Lady of Fatima (101).

Congratulations to newly graduated doctors Katie Ellis and Patrick Mescher.

Please give your supportive and healing prayers for the many who are dealing with any of life’s countless challenges, and especially for Ralph Kunk, Bob Epperly, Elaine Brown, Jim Kelch, Mr. Kuhbander, Karen Hilgefort, Wava Paulus, Larry Brown, Tracey Sowards, Hazel Nickol, Donnie Butsch, Scarlet Unrast, Tami Russell, Jenni Meyer, Donna Apple, Marcia Davidson, Alice Luthman, Richard Coffield, Michelle Sherman, John and Miriam Harman, Dave Magoto, Patricia Borchers, Bob Miller, Iona Gariety, Loretta Bey, Steve Bey, Aiden Myers, Margaret Hoehne, Connie Hoehne, Betty Brown, Lisa Zumberger, Lois Knapke, Claire Owens, Angie Keiser, Jerry Paulus, Janice Berger, Janet Folkerth, Beverly Brown, Cyril Frantz, Denny Subler, Jack Borgerding, Alvira Marchal, Jane and Louie Huber, Earl Gigandet, Pooch Barga, Chris Apple, Ruth Wirrig, Wilma Heiby, Linda Wilson, Carl DeMange, Mary Seman, Marge Prakel, Mary Batty, Norma Magoto, Betty Kremer, Denny Grilliot, Virginia Smith, Anabelle Subler, Lois Youngker, Barb Goubeaux, Eileen Rahm, Cyril Voisard Samantha Smith and those not mentioned by name who are recuperating, hospitalized, homebound and/or in need of our prayers.

Please join me in extending heartfelt sympathy to the families and friends of Ismael R. Anguiano Sr. (71), Marilyn Schilling (80), Mary Christmas (80), Dorothy Mumaw (85), and Frances Kovalsky (93). Also remembering the lives of Mark Niekamp, Timothy Byers, Sr., Ervin Baker, infant Rory Latimer, Deanna Jones, Carol Pipenger, Kenneth Clune, Carl Neargarder, Mary Louise Holzapfel, Virginia Pitsenbarger, Evelyn Bernholt, Curtis Varner, Norma Jean Poeppelman, Virginia Rindler, Stanley Wuebker, Bob Bigham, Harold Stuck, Dottie Monnier, Cecilia Barhorst, Lou Heffner, Hilda Larger, Helen Goodall, Dwight Puthoff, Katherine McClurg, Kyle Magoto, Nathan Saintignon, Cory Turner, Luther Wooten, Margaret Gephrey, Freda Cordonnier, Eileen Batty, Margaret Paulus, Bertha Beyke, Doug Condon, Donald Liest, Karen Gehret, Bruce Bensman, Ralph Mumaw, Mildred Selander and all those not mentioned by name as the anniversary of their passing nears.

“A mother holds her children’s hands for a while but their hearts forever and always”

“A mother loves her children both day and night, even if they are not with her and will love them in a way they will never understand”

“A mother loves her children even when they neglect and hurt her and she will catch a grenade, take a bullet, stand in front of a train and ask God to take her instead of her child.”

By Kathy Magoto Versailles News

Kathy Magoto is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Friday Versailles community column. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 526-3798. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

