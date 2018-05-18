Versailles News: If it hurts …

How would you complete the following sentence? “If it hurts…” A couple of choices would be “you’re doing it wrong” or “don’t do that anymore.” But what about this option: “do it more often?”

When we make changes in our life it can hurt, especially when we are trying to break old habits and replace them with healthier behavior. For example we decide to drink more water and less soda, we go for a walk as opposed to watching television or try to remain positive in all that we think, say and do.

For most of us it’s doubtful that we will have immediate success when attempting something new, after all we are “creatures of habit.” But because we are “creatures of habit” we have the amazing potential to develop better habits. It takes time, but it won’t happen unless you do it and do it more often.

Exercise has the ability to make us healthier, physically and mentally. Exercise increases our alertness, general well-being, endurance, mobility and flexibility. If we don’t keep moving, over time we lose the ability to do so, therefore if we are bothered by arthritis, joint pain or stiffness, exercise is increasingly important. Be that as it may, when you first begin physical therapy or an exercise program, your body may rebel until, through doing it more often, the body gradually adapts to the stress of exercise and the benefits become apparent.

For those of us who cannot seem to get onboard with developing the habit of exercise, rest assured God has a plan. Since most seniors never get enough exercise, in His wisdom God decreed that seniors become forgetful so they would have to search for their glasses, keys and other things thus doing more walking. And God looked down and saw that it was good.

Then God saw there was another need. In His wisdom He made seniors lose coordination so they would drop things requiring them to bend, reach and stretch. And God looked down and saw that it was good.

Then God considered the function of bladders and decided seniors would have additional calls of nature requiring more trips to the bathroom, thus providing more exercise. God looked down and saw that it was good.

So if you find as you age, you are getting up and down more, remember it’s God’s will. It is all in your best interest even though you mutter under your breath. Here are nine important facts to remember as we grow older:

No. 9: Death is the No. 1 killer in the world.

No. 8: Life is sexually transmitted.

No. 7: Good health is merely the slowest possible rate at which one can die.

No. 6: Men have two motivations: hunger and hanky panky, and they can’t tell them apart. If you see a gleam in his eyes, make him a sandwich.

No. 5: Give a person a fish and you feed them for a day. Teach a person to use the internet and they won’t bother you for weeks, months, maybe years.

No. 4: Health nuts are going to feel stupid someday, lying in the hospital, dying of nothing.

No. 3: All of us could take a lesson from the weather. It pays no attention to criticism.

No. 2: In the ’60s, people took LSD to make the world weird. Now the world is weird, and people take Prozac to make it normal.

No. 1: Life is like a jar of jalapeno peppers. What you do today may be a burning issue tomorrow.

Please share this wisdom with others while I go to the bathroom.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Happy birthday to Annabel Subler, Roberta Mangen, Alexis Bercaw, Keith Horst, Cyndie Rhoades, Jacci Spencer, Della Burch, Charles Brown, Taylor Hayes, Dan Weaver, Jolene Rinderle, Becci Miller, Mitchell Gehle, Judy Magoto, Janice Tebbe, Donna Huelskamp, Savannah Apple, Travis Wilker, Ed Ruhe, Carrie Borchers, Alan Henry, Bonnie Phlipot, Jackie Watren, Mary Lou Runner, Michael Menke, Kendall Monnin, Colleen McKnight, Sharon Kunk, Allen Platfoot, Corianna Alexander, Carol Francis, Kris Krueger, Diane Gilmore, Danielle Cochran-Ring, Della Steinke, Sue Drees, Grant Jones, Bryanna Blakeley, Karen Lawrence, David Holfinger II, Mike Holfinger, Shad Unger, Tammy Collins, Jenny Timmerman, Ryan Langston and Lauren Unger as their birthdays approach. Anniversary wishes to Danielle and AJ Magoto (3), Fr. Eric Wood (3), Fr. Jim Simons (13), Nickie and Ryan Meyer (13), Kim and Chad Groff (15), Kelly and Barry Paulus (21), Michelle and Steve Sherman (22), Cindy and Eric Miller, Brenda and Doug Schmitmeyer (24), Barbara and Steve Fort (27), Lois and David Bruns (29), Vickie and Pat Monnin (35), Marilyn and Tom Blakeley (39), Irene and Bob Murphy (?), Cindy and Conrad Hoelscher (34), Betty and John Wagaman (42), Barb and Don Cordonnier (44), Wanda and Leroy Billenstein (54), Carolyn and Gary Poling (58), and Karen and Jim Lawrence (59).

Please give your supportive and healing prayers for the many who are dealing with any of life’s countless challenges, and especially for Carol Apple (broken wrist), Dean Kreitzer, Lois Kindell, Ralph Kunk, Bob Epperly (gall bladder), Elaine Brown, Jim Kelch, Mr. Kuhbander, Karen Hilgefort, Tracey Sowards, Hazel Nickol, Donnie Butsch, Scarlet Unrast, Tami Russell, Jenni Meyer, Donna Apple, Marcia Davidson, Alice Luthman, Richard Coffield, Michelle Sherman, John and Miriam Harman, Dave Magoto, Patricia Borchers, Bob Miller, Iona Gariety, Loretta Bey, Steve Bey, Aiden Myers, Margaret Hoehne, Connie Hoehne, Betty Brown, Lisa Zumberger, Lois Knapke, Claire Owens, Angie Keiser, Jerry Paulus, Janice Berger, Janet Folkerth, Beverly Brown, Cyril Frantz, Denny Subler, Jack Borgerding, Alvira Marchal, Louie Huber, Earl Gigandet, Pooch Barga, Chris Apple, Ruth Wirrig, Wilma Heiby, Linda Wilson, Carl DeMange, Mary Seman, Marge Prakel, Mary Batty, Norma Magoto, Betty Kremer, Denny Grilliot, Virginia Smith, Anabelle Subler, Lois Youngker, Barb Goubeaux, Eileen Rahm, Cyril Voisard Samantha Smith and those not mentioned by name who are recuperating, hospitalized, homebound and/or in need of our prayers.

Please join me in extending heartfelt sympathy to the families and friends of James Rinderle (55), Mary Jane Huber (72), Clifford Fritz (81), and Doyle Iiams (89). Also remembering the lives of Sherri Horner Todd, Katy Bergman, Alice Brewer, Max Middendorf, Levadia Barga, Virginia McClurg, Fr. Bob Monnin, Alma Pequignot, David “Bubbles” Marshal, Paul Bensman, Don “Flowers” Grillot, Ed Lease, Mamie Warrick, Janice Raffle, Allyson Mescher, Reva Bridenbaugh, Winnie Bulcher, Al Meyer, Ruth Wagner, Donald Meyer, Jonathan Wysocki, Kenny Luthman, Fr. Leo Hoying, Rick Francis, Lynn Henry and Madison Schultz and all those not mentioned by name but forever kept within our hearts as the anniversary of their passing nears.

“Aging wrinkles the body, quitting wrinkles the soul.” ~Douglas MacArthur

“Attitude is the true measurement of age.” ~Unknown

“Age is only a number we count until we are old enough to know it doesn’t count.” ~Katrina Mayer

PS: Just for the record I’m not old. I’ll have you know I woke up this morning, I lifted my arms, I moved my knees, I turned my neck…everything made the same noise: Crrrrrrrraaaaaaaacccccccck! I came to the conclusion I am not old, I am crispy!

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_KathyMagatoPRINT-2.jpg

By Kathy Magoto Versailles News

Kathy Magoto is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Friday Versailles community column. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 526-3798. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

Kathy Magoto is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Friday Versailles community column. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 526-3798. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.