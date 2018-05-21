Arcanum News: Arcanum school has new programs

Two new programs at Arcanum High School this spring are in the planning and developing stages. The first one is the Arcanum FFA Alumni Chapter. Brian Pohlman and Janelle Brinksneader presented the formation of an Arcanum FFA Alumni Chapter, which includes supporters and businesses in addition to FFA alumni at a recent Arcanum Board of Education meeting. They explained the importance of this group and the benefits it would provide the district and our students. Secondly, Joel and Becky Hootman presented a proposal to initiate a show choir camp for 25-30 fourth-sixth grade students for a two-week period during the summer. There would be a small presentation at the culmination of the camp. The Hootmans would be willing to volunteer their time and services, and there would not be a charge to the students. This would be a trial situation with the hope of segueing into the school year.

Coming soon will be the Farmer’s Market every Saturday for the summer sponsored by AWTHS in Veteran’s Park in downtown Arcanum. This will begin the first Saturday in June from 9 a.m. to noon and continue every Saturday. Anyone interested in selling their produce or crafts is invited to set up their booth/stand. There is no fee to participate. Any questions, please call Sharon Troutwine at 692-5128.

Arcanum High School graduation will be held at 2 p.m. June 3 in the gymnasium The Class of 2018 has 94 students that are set to graduate. This year’s guest speaker will be graduate Christopher Madden. The 2018 valedictorian is Paige Kreusch and the salutatorian is Sarah Riley. Congratulations to both students on an outstanding career.

Thank you to the Arcanum Alumni Committee for hosting the Trojan Alumni Homecoming event last month. This year’s event had the largest turnout for an Alumni Homecoming event in recent years with over 200 in attendance. Members of Bud Gray’s family were there to accept the Distinguished Alumni Award on his behalf, and Eugene Cullers and his family were in attendance to accept the Honorary Trojan Award. Five $1,000 scholarships were awarded to senior Samantha Aukerman, Madison Goubeaux, Paige Kreusch, Julia McCullough and Sarah Riley. Since 1966, 148 scholarships have been awarded by the Alumni Association totaling over $102,000.

The Van Buren Township Memorial Service will be held at Abbottsville Cemetery at 1 p.m. on Sunday with the Arcanum High School band members performing for the services. The address will be presented by Larry Harter, member of the Pitsburg Trinity Lutheran Church. The Twin Township Memorial Service will be held at Ithaca Cemetery on the same day at 2 p.m. also with the Arcanum High School band members performing for the services and the address by Larry Harter.

The Arcanum Pool will be open soon! The ladies’ water aerobics class will again be on Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings from 11 a.m. to noon. The first class will be June 13 – cost this year is the same $45 or a senior citizen pool pass. On the first day, the pool will open at 10 a.m. to allow residents to come and purchase their pool passes. If you have any questions, please feel free to call Marilyn Graeff at 937-692-8140.

The capital campaign at Arcanum Schools for the new community multi-use and agriculture education facility is thriving, but they could use your help. The goal is to raise $1 million from the local community to match the over $2 million that the school has budgeted. If you are interested in donating, please contact Superintendent John Stephens at 937-692-5174 or email him for more information at john_stephens@arcanum-butler.k12.oh.us . There are multiple donation levels available. Our community is very blessed to have a host committee of volunteers for this campaign as well – special thanks to Mr. Stephens, Philip Garbig and Janelle Brinksneader for co-chairing this committee. Other volunteers and members of the committee are Karin Baker, Amy Jo Gostomsky, Amy Huber, Rose Lambert, Dick Mathias, Eric Moore, Kelly Norris, Randy O’Dell and Fred Troutwine.

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

