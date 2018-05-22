New Madison News: 5K race quickly approaches

The 5K race at the United Methodist Church is nearing. Runners will be arriving early June 2 for this annual run through the village, ending down Harrison Street where medals and applause await the winners and all participants. It is a great place to gather and get ready for the race. Everything is in the rear of the church. And that includes shade trees for cooling down.

All proceeds from the race are used for local ministries, including the children’s summer program, Camp Growth. All children of the community are invited free and that includes lunch and special treat times.

Students at the school will have an opportunity May 30 to sign up free.

The race will begin at 9 a.m. and is part of the Darke County Wellness program.

Barbecued chicken lunches will be served on the same Saturday (June 2). This annual event helps support the fire department and the protection of our property in the Tri-Village area. The line forms at 11 a.m., and it is always popular.

The committee working on the 5K race would like to thank the fire department for 10 dinners as part of the giveaway at the race.

During this same week end it will be garage sale time. Offer your items on May 31 and June l and 2.

Remember Memorial Day services on Sunday at Otterbein Cemetery at 11 a.m., Fort Jefferson at noon and Green Mound Cemetery at 2 p.m. These services are under the leadership of the LaRoy Farst American Legion. The services arranged by the Hollansburg American Legion are set for Monday with this schedule: 10 a.m. in Palestine, 11 a.m. in Longtown and Hollansburg Cemetery at noon.

Congratulations to Austin Bruner of Tri-Village. He set a new CCC record in the boys 100 meter dash and then headed into the districts where he placed first in the 100 meter race and the 200 meter race!

Congratulations to Amy Willcox Parker. This Tri-Village graduate (2010) just completed med school. She graduated from Boonshoft Medical School, Wright State University. She will be fulfilling her residency in Tennessee.

By Shirley Dubbs New Madison News

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her New Madison column. She can be reached at psdubbs@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her New Madison column. She can be reached at psdubbs@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.