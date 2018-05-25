Versailles News: Work and Memorial Day

This is a busy weekend with graduations, various reunions and Memorial Day. It’s also a busy time in the flower shop as we create and deliver graduation centerpieces, balloon bouquets and decorate graveyards in addition to filling the daily orders for birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, etc. But on Monday my business and most businesses are closed because on Monday we remember the fallen military that gave their lives in the line of duty. Our local Vet’s Club organizes a beautiful Memorial Day service beginning with a parade at 10:30 a.m., which proceeds from the Vet’s Hall Club to Greenlawn Cemetery. The Veterans, Auxiliary and Sons provide a meal at the cub, immediately following the services, for those who are in attendance.

It is and has always been the military personnel’s responsibility to protect their country, of which we are included, so it’s equally important that we support our military. Just as the military have a job to do each of us are called to work for the good of God, country and humankind.

Work is a permanent feature which was initiated in the Garden of Eden, not as punishment for sin, but as a gift from God to bear witness to the dignity of man and his dominion over creation. The value of work allows man to collaborate with God by using his natural and supernatural virtues. To despise one’s job or not to do their best is to miss the opportunity to make their job noble and transcend it to the supernatural.

All work has the opportunity to develop one’s personality and to unite with others as a means of contributing to the improvement of society and to progress humanity. No work is worthless or degrading and no job done well has greater status, except in the eyes of the world.

Work can become a pathway to deeper union with the divine if we embrace the hardships and difficulties along with the successes and rewards. This is why I found it uplifting to participate in the Versailles Schools’ Inaugural Career Advisory Panel last Friday. More than 60 different professions were represented by local business professionals. Most of these professionals were between the ages of 35-50, which further elated my spirit. Prior to this event I had never given any significant thought as to how many young professionals have found noble careers which serve the community in which they have originated. Thanks to Mr. Moran, Mr. McEldowney and the Board of Education for offering this rich resource to their juniors and seniors. Praise to all the local professionals who volunteered their time to discuss their profession and answer students’ questions.

Again, this Monday is Memorial Day, not to be confused with Labor Day, especially since I’ve chosen to couple it with the topic of work. It’s only because I feel the need to reflect on being as committed to our daily tasks as those who gave their lives for the freedom we enjoy. “It is foolish and wrong to mourn the men who died. Rather we should thank God that such men lived.”~General George S. Patton

Happy birthday to Rachel Francis, Carrie Borchers, Barb Goubeaux, Henry Brunswick, Cindy Dapore, Bonnie (Phlipot) Barhorst, Lori Lawrence, Taylor Hayes, Cordelia Behlke, Sue (Rhoades) Christian, Holly Holzapfel, Reva Zacharias, Cassie Ingle, Logan Schultz, Jessica Lyme, Jacob Shafer, Todd Prenger, Jackie Watren, Emma and Josie Marlow, Megan Aultman, Eileen Barga, Mary Jo Voisard, Adele Hoke, Mark Good, Alisha Thobe, Kris Tumbush, Jim Raterman, Marcy Bensman, Karen Batty, Jodie Bohman, Betty Davis, Sharron Sally, Vicki Ruhe, Susie Barga, Erica Bruns, Bernie Knapke, Betty McKenna and George Williams as their birthdays approach.

Anniversary wishes to Sarah and Dick Rhoades (11), Jill and Travis Beam (20), Marcie and Jason Stammen (22), Rhonda and Bob Stammen (?), Gina and Mark Hoying (26), Karen and Larry Langston (30), Jenni and Bob Paulus (33), Kelly and Doug McEldowney (35), Carolyn and Tony (Bucky) Francis (42), Shirley and John Huddle (?) and Rochelle and Norman Schlecty (55).

Please give your supportive and healing prayers for the many who are dealing with any of life’s countless challenges, and especially for Becca Pohl Liette, Carl Meyer (broken wrist), Carolyn Combs, Carol Apple (broken wrist), Dean Kreitzer, Lois Kindell, Ralph Kunk, Bob Epperly (gall bladder), Elaine Brown, Jim Kelch, Mr. Kuhbander, Karen Hilgefort, Tracey Sowards, Hazel Nickol, Donnie Butsch, Scarlet Unrast, Tami Russell, Jenni Meyer, Donna Apple, Marcia Davidson, Alice Luthman, Richard Coffield, Michelle Sherman, John and Miriam Harman, Dave Magoto, Patricia Borchers, Bob Miller, Iona Gariety, Loretta Bey, Steve Bey, Aiden Myers, Margaret Hoehne, Connie Hoehne, Betty Brown, Lisa Zumberger, Lois Knapke, Claire Owens, Angie Keiser, Jerry Paulus, Janice Berger, Janet Folkerth, Beverly Brown, Cyril Frantz, Jack Borgerding, Alvira Marchal, Louie Huber, Earl Gigandet, Pooch Barga, Chris Apple, Ruth Wirrig, Wilma Heiby, Linda Wilson, Carl DeMange, Mary Seman, Marge Prakel, Mary Batty, Norma Magoto, Betty Kremer, Denny Grilliot, Virginia Smith, Anabelle Subler, Lois Youngker, Barb Goubeaux, Eileen Rahm, Cyril Voisard, Samantha Smith and those not mentioned by name who are recuperating, hospitalized, homebound and/or in need of our prayers.

Please join me in extending heartfelt sympathy to the families and friends of Wanda Brandon (86) and Denis Subler (78). Also remembering the lives of Jaret Van Hoose, Jack Sanders, Jim Crotcher, Kenneth Draving, Gary Cook, Bernard Drees, Joann Deal, Fred Condon, Clete Poeppelman, Hilda Benanzer, Mary Ellen Simon, Charles Hubbard, Alice Allison, Karen Gehret, Diane Voisard, Charlie Paulus, and Eileen Morgan and all those not mentioned by name, but forever kept within our hearts, as the anniversary of their passing nears.

“Happiness comes when your work and your words are a benefit to yourself and others.” ~Buddha

“Purity of mind and idleness are incompatible.” ~Mahatma Gandhi

“Work is a gift from God.”

Kathy Magoto is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Friday Versailles community column. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 526-3798. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

