Arcanum News: Farmer’s market to begin this Saturday

The farmer’s market will be every Saturday this summer in Veteran’s Park in downtown Arcanum next to the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society building from 9 a.m. to noon and continue every Saturday through Aug. 18. Vendors are invited to sell their garden crops, baked items, flowers, plants, eggs, honey, herbs, jams/jellies, hand-crafted items, etc. are invited to set up their booth/stand; there is no fee to participate. Any questions, please call Sharon Troutwine at 692-5128.

Something new will occur once a month this summer in conjunction with the farmer’s market – an open trunk sale – yes; it’s a flea market in your trunk! You don’t have enough for a complete garage sale? Bring your items in the trunk of your car or in the bed of your truck on June 16, July 21 or Aug. 4 and park in front of the AWTHS building and/or Veteran’s Parks and sell right out of your trunk! Sounds like a great way to clean out your extra bedroom or the garage!

The Arcanum Pool will be open soon! The ladies’ water aerobics class will again be on Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings from 11 a.m. to noon. The first class will be June 13 – cost this year is the same $45 or a senior citizen pool pass. On the first day, the pool will open at 10 a.m. to allow residents to come and purchase their pool passes. If you have any questions, please feel free to call Marilyn Graeff at 937-692-8140.

The Pitsburg Church of the Brethren will be hosting Darke County’s own, Harmony Quartet on Sunday at 6 p.m. Harmony has been singing together since 1997. They came together singing songs of the Statler Brothers and Oak Ridge Boys – both secular and gospel. They were introduced to Southern Gospel through the Gaither concerts and immediately began including some of them in their repertoire. The songs they sing reflect a love of God and tell stories from the Bible. The group’s members are: Bill Drew, singing tenor; Terry Longfellow, singing bass; Mike Royer, singing baritone and second tenor; and Bruce Shank, singing lead. The public is cordially invited to this event. Refreshments will be served in the Fellowship Hall following the performance. The church is located on the west edge of Pitsburg at 8376 Pitsburg-Laura Road.

Have you heard about the military banner project? A committee from the Arcanum High School Class of 1966 is asking members of the community to salute the brave men and women who served our country from the villages of Arcanum, Gordon, Ithaca and Pitsburg by purchasing an 18×16 banner with the picture and information of their family veteran(s) throughout the village beginning in May of 2019. There are 52 poles available for display. The banners will be installed by the Arcanum Village Street Department and dedicated during Old Fashioned Days 2019. Spearheading the project are classmates Ron Baker and Sue (Hunt) Besecker along with committee members Jennifer (Ruse) Burkett, Keith Pearce, Jan (Sluterbeck) Rust, and Shirley (Besecker) Baker; all members of the AHS Class of ’66. Baker, a tool maker by trade, will be making the brackets and hardware to mount all of the banners. Applications are available at Sutton’s, Troutwine Auto Sales, Orme Hardware and the Arcanum branch of Greenville National Bank and at the Arcanum VFW. The cost of the banner printing on one side is $100, and to be printed on both sides will be $200. The banner will display a photo of the veteran, their name, rank, branch of service and date of service. For any questions, please call Ron Baker at 937-248-6400 or Sue Besecker at 937-417-6038.

The original national celebration of Decoration Day took place on May 30, 1868. When Memorial Day became a federal holiday, it was given the floating date of the last Monday in May. Since many companies close for the holiday, Memorial Day weekend is three days long for most people. It is the unofficial beginning of the summer vacation season that lasts until the first Monday in September, which is Labor Day. Welcome summer!

“True patriotism isn’t cheap. It’s about taking on a fair share of the burden of keeping America going.” ~Robert Reich

“My fellow Americans, ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.” ~John F. Kennedy

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

