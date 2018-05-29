New Madison News: Summer begins

Lots of grills were fired up over the weekend. The weather beckons for us to spend more time outdoors.

Gardens are popping up and flowers are gracing front porches. It is a good time of the year to enjoy Mother Nature’s gifts. And school is feeling the restlessness of students ready to bike, swim and sleep late. Summer vacation is welcoming another year of sandals and shorts.

The school calendar calls for classroom work to end Wednesday with early dismissal at l:15 p.m. Seniors will enjoy commencement on Saturday.

After a short break, students begin to think about some new choices in the school break and the library is ready with its summer reading program. “Libraries Rock” will be the theme during June, July and August. Visitors, special programming and, of course, books can fill hours with positive fun.

Brukner Nature Center will bring animals to town and students can experience a corn snake, big brown bats and eastern screech owls! This kick-off program is possible with funding from the Robert Bennett Memorial.

June continues with Creating Crystals. Using the theme of “Libraries Rock,” this experience will allow children to watch crystals grow this summer!

The Neil Armstrong Museum returns this year, and on June 19 it will be “sounds of science” at 2 p.m. The month will conclude with family night on June 25. While enjoying hot dogs and chips, the Neil Armstrong Museum will present “Gemini Jams.” Learn about astronauts who play instruments in space. Guests will make harmonicas. Special guest will be State Senator Bill Beagle, chairperson of the Ohio Aviation and Aerospace Committee. And this is only June’s schedule! Remember to stop by the library, sign up and enjoy the summer.

Also ready for summer is Camp Growth at the United Methodist Church. Check the backpacks for information! This is a program planned to stimulate thinking, keep cognitive abilities charging and provide a safe and fun environment for children, kindergarten through grade six. And it is free! And includes lunch! Starting on June 19 Camp Growth will be ready to welcome your children to “Lego and Let God.”

The children will have a refresher in math, reading, and science with the addition of lessons on team building, engineering, history and Bible study. There will be art, music and lots of fun.

Mark your calendars for dates and times: Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, June 19 through June 28 and July 10 through July 19. There is a break during the Fourth of July week.

Avoid the summer slide when school books are closed and join in this program. You can register on line at https://goo.gl/forms/Bq751gYUlkkZzqlG2 or contact the camp director: Stephanie Baumgardner, 937-459-2616 or email: campgrowth@gmail.com

The Hollansburg lunch program is being reduced to one day a week. Free lunch for community youngsters will be offered Wednesdays.

Congratulations:

Tri-Village FFA. The chapter hosted a banquet on May 19 for parents and members. Greenhand and Chapter FFA degrees were awarded as well as chapter proficiency awards and star/outstanding recognition.

Tech Prep scholarships were handed to Jasmine Hileman, Tanner Jones, Kara Hollinger and Brittany Brewer.

By Shirley Dubbs New Madison News

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her New Madison column. She can be reached at psdubbs@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

