Union City News: Meet Franklin College senior, Kelsey Cross

Success is the keyword to describe Kelsey Cross born and raised in Union City, Indiana. She is a graduate of Union City High School.

Her parents, John and Angie Cross, continue to reside in Union City. She is the granddaughter of Rick and Connie Gettinger, also of Union City. Kelsey is working toward what many law school admissions representatives refer to as a “badge of courage.”

She is double majoring in political science and chemistry at Franklin College, a residential, liberal arts institution with a scenic, wooded campus, spanning 207 acres, including athletic fields and a 31-acre biology woodland. Franklin College was founded in 1834.

This coupling of majors makes her uniquely qualified in applying for admission to patent law programs. While she completes coursework in law and public policy she also conducts research for the Franklin College alternative fuels program. She has researched the practical applications for the byproducts of our biodiesel program and troubleshot the possible allergen contamination involved in that process. Her double-major permits her to learn firsthand how the methodological training of the natural sciences may be applied to research in the social sciences. In her coursework, Kelsey explores the complexity of term definitions in politics and the operationalization of measurement in political research.

Kelsey served the global community by working abroad to assist women seeking escape from human trafficking. She also interned for Senator Dan Coats’ Washington DC Office during the summer following her sophomore year. There she learned first-hand about our nation’s legislative process though researching a wide variety of legislative issues for the Senator, including: specific bills, appointments and hot-button issues. She also had opportunity to meet Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan, tour the Pentagon, and serve her fellow Hoosiers by teaching them about the history of our nation’s capitol.

As a junior, Kelsey interned with Leadership Johnson County where she worked with community members to facilitate development initiatives for the premier leadership training program in the region. During the summer following her junior year, Kelsey completed an externship with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in Washington, D.C.

Kelsey is also an award-winning member of the Franklin College Mock Trial Team and a resident assistant.

Major/Minor

Major: Political Science (Pre-Law Designation)

Major: Chemistry

Minor: History

Kelsey states “Combining disparate majors is one of the best decisions you can make. I was able to embrace two areas of study I am passionate about and have increased my knowledge in both subject areas as a result. As I apply for internships and inquire about law schools I have already noticed how my major combination is beneficial in a professional and academic setting. “Double majoring in a natural science and a social science has allowed me to fully embrace my liberal arts education, both my chemistry major and my political science major help me to better understand aspects of each subject area. Serving others is something I have been always driven to do; after participating in international and domestic mission trips I knew I wanted to incorporate service into my career. My professors have done a great job introducing me to areas that fulfill my love for service with my desire to practice law.

The Union City Lions Club hosted the March Blood Draw at the Union City Community Center on Monday, the 14. Forty donations were made with each pint of blood capable of saving three lives. This event is under the auspices of the Community Blood Center of the Miami Valley headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, Melinda Frech coordinator.

Lions events:

March 26 – Easter Egg Hunt at Harter Park; prizes awarded.

April 9 – Spring Pancake Day; Union City Elks Club – a.m. to 1 p.m.

As Union City has become a community of arts, antiques and volunteers, together you can make a difference. What have you done for your community this week?

By Linda DeHaven Union City News

Linda DeHaven is the new author of the weekly column Union City News for The Daily Advocate. She may be reached at ldehaven67@gmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

