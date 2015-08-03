New Madison News

Beautiful weather is closing out the month. Summer is really here and even with steamy days it is good to experience what the Miami Valley is supposed to provide for weather.

We are into the countdown on our granddaughter’s wedding. She will be married in Cincinnati and reside there. We are hoping there will not be rain but Mother Nature runs that show. Regardless, it is an exciting time.

All family events are special and, for Ben and Casey (Purdy) Rife, it is the birth of a son, born May 11. Jackson Lowell Rife and his proud parents live near Delphos. They are graduates of Tri-Village. Casey is a teacher at Temple Christian and Ben is production manager at WOSN in Lima as well as the sports newscaster. It is such a pleasure to hear about former students finding success. The three of us spent a lot of time on TV News specials. They were dedicated. Grandparents are Tom and Cheryl Purdy and Ron and Kathy Rife. Congratulations on a growing family tree.

Another family event is birthday time and when that number is 90, it is time for a big celebration! Joan Eley enjoyed family and friends at a party last weekend that extended through the week! She received over 75 cards. Both Bob and Doug and their families were in Darke County. Congratulations!

Still another big event is moving. Donna Harter is moving to Franklin County to be near her son, Ron. Daughters, Carol and Beverly, are in Marysville and Coldwater. We will miss our neighbor!

Time to turn thoughts to the fair. Lots of animals from our local farms will be at the fair. Good luck to all 4-H members. The school will have students participating and the Legion and Kiwanis are making fair schedules.

And soon schools will open and summer vacation ends. Tri-Village opens Sept. 1.

Enjoy August and all family events. They weave our lives together.

By Shirley Dubbs

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her New Madison column. She can be reached at psdubbs@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

