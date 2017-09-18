Arcanum News: Center School Open House a huge success

Thank you to Tom and Barb Jackson for hosting the “Center School” Open House last weekend in cooperation with the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society. About 100 people attended the event including three former students from the 1930’s: Herb Anthony, Bob Anthony, and John Munn. Also in attendance was Glen Eley who attended a one-room school just east of Center School named MT. Summit.

Also in attendance were members of the Dull Family who lived on the farm with the school on the 1910 plat map. Mrs. Faye Corwin Burke was a teach at Center School, her son Bill and his wife were in attendance and drove their 1929 vehicle to the event. There were several displays in the building from the historical society and a lot of restoration to the building had been completed by Tom Jackson. A typical school day in the 1890s was first period Bible; second period Reading, third period Arithmetic, fourth period Penmanship; lunch/recess and then fifth period was Grammar and Spelling, six period Moralistic stories, and last period was Geography.

The Pitsburg Church of the Brethren will host the Sojourner Quartet on Sunday, October 1 at 6 p.m. The Sojourner Quartet is a Christian music ministry based in Findlay, Ohio. Sojourner began in 1991 as a contemporary Christian group playing their own instruments and writing many of the songs they performed. As their popularity spread, they began to play throughout the country. In 1998, the group went solely southern gospel. As their ministry grew, they shared the platform with many of today’s top southern gospel groups including The Booth Brothers, The Hoppers, The Isaacs, Ivan Parker, The Crabb Family, The Tally Trio, Triumphant Quartet and many more. Over the years, several songs released to southern gospel radio made the charts in the USA and in Europe.

These four men are completely devoted to Jesus Christ not only through their music ministry, but through their personal lives. Their mission is to glorify God, the Father, by witnessing the gospel of His Son, Jesus Christ to as many people as possible, regardless of their denomination, through their music and personal testimony. The church is located at the west edge of Pitsburg, Ohio at 8376 Pitsburg-Laura Road. A love offering will be accepted and refreshments will be served following the concert.

Got your tickets yet? The Arcanum Alumni Advisory Committee invites you to help them “kick off” their first fundraiser for the 2018 Scholarship Fund. On Friday, October 13 prior to the home game with Miami East, they will offer a Marinated Pork Chop Dinner including applesauce, a bag of chips, and a dinner roll for $7.50 at the Arcanum Field House prior to the football game. This will be available for pick up/curbside or dine-in. All proceeds will go to the Arcanum Alumni Scholarship Fund. Tickets are available at the home football games, home HS volleyball games and at Sutton’s on Friday evenings and Saturdays mornings until the end of September.

The Lentz and Flatter Families invite you to join them for a Wine Tasting Event at A.R. Winery this Thursday at 7 p.m. as a benefit for a Walk to End Alzheimer’s. This is the second year for this event; tickets are $20 or 2 for $35 for a fun evening that includes wine tasting and complimentary food samples, a 50/50 raffle, and a silent auction. Tickets are available at A.R. Winery and also by calling Dorothy Lentz at 937-548-8090. A.R. Winery is located at 3564 Gordon-Landis Road, Arcanum, Ohio.

The 2017 “Lights in the Park” for Christmas will be here soon! They are planning a large Christmas event on Saturday, December 9 in Arcanum. At this time they are taking monetary donations for additional lights to be displayed in the park; they would like to continue to grow the lights display in the park, and need help from local residents and businesses. There will be donation boxes located at the following locations in Arcanum starting on Monday, September 18 through November 1: Village of Arcanum city office, Ben Franklin, Sutton’s Miller’s Tavern & Belle Fiole Tanning & Spa. Decorating will start in the park beginning on Saturday, November 4, and volunteers are needed. A planning session for this event will be held on Tuesday, September 19 at 7 p.m. in the Village Offices of Arcanum. If you would like to help with this event, they hope to see you there. If you have any questions contact Jason Blackburn at 937-621-2166.

Former residents Pastor George Copus and his wife Lucille celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary last weekend in Marion, Ohio where they have retired. If you would like to send them a card their address is: 480 Mayfield Drive, Marion, Ohio 43302. George is now retired; he pastored Trinity United Methodist Church in the early 1970s.

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

