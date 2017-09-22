Versailles News: Decisions determine destiny

Our decisions define us not our abilities. We are the sum of our choices and our choices are a result of our desires. Recently I heard the Lovin’ Spoonful’s song “Did you ever have to make up your mind?” If you know the song then you know it’s about dating only one girl. Good advice, since dating precedes marriage and marriage is a pledge of fidelity.

As the song goes…

“Did you ever have to make up your mind? And pick up on one and leave the other behind It’s not often easy, and not often kind Did you ever have to make up your mind? Did you ever have to fin’lly decide? And say yes to one and let the other one ride There’s so many changes, and tears you must hide Did you ever have to fin’lly decide?”

Making choices teaches us temperance, discipline, and patience among other things. However, advertisers, politicians and society in general have convinced us that we can have it all. This is accomplished with companies offering credit allowing us to buy before we’ve saved, technology to record five or more shows at once, on demand educational podcasts

To further explain myself, I remember when my generation saved for a house, we either rented or bought a fixer-upper made the necessary improvements with our laborious talents and sold it for the down payment on the house we really wanted. We wanted what our parents enjoyed and our parents explained it takes time after all it took them more than 20 years to get what they had. They encouraged us to work hard and assured us that we would succeed.

We took their advice; we worked hard, accepted overtime, exhibited responsible behavior and a willingness to advance. When we bought our first home, we lived with the things we would like to change until we could afford to do more. For example I didn’t like the colors of the carpets or walls, I could afford to repaint, but I lived with the carpeting for 8 years. I also wanted to turn the basement into living space but that didn’t happen for another 5 years. Nowadays starter homes are far grander than the home I worked for most of my life. The difference is I own mine, while today’s generation might never get out of debt.

I also remember when the miniseries “The Thorn Birds” was airing. I had been invited to go out to eat but we rescheduled because I wanted to watch the show. (That was the decision of a 23-year-old girl…too funny.) Although such frivolous decisions can now be avoided, significant choices still exist and character affirming decisions must still be made. We can only drive down one road at a time just as we are given only one life. We can easily know our hearts by the decisions we make.

Do we:

choose family over self?

choose responsibility or personal pleasure?

help others or ourselves?

share or keep?

visit the sick or watch television?

celebrate other’s successes or grown envious?

grumble about what’s wrong or try to fix it?

give thanks for what we have or desire more?

compare ourselves to others?

defend or ignore the helpless?

volunteer or demand?

seek accolades or humility?

give more than what is required or the least possible?

put God first or the world?

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Tonight the Sons of the American Legion (Versailles) will hold a hot dog and hamburger social from 5 – 7 p.m. This event will be upstairs in the Vet’s Club Hall.

Saturday, the 23rd, North Star Community will hold an open air dance with music by MicStand Band and Renegade. This is perfect time to purchase a chance to win a golf cart. The event begins at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday the 24th the Versailles Eagle’s all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet is from 8:30 a.m.– 12:30 p.m.

Tickets are available for a stellar performance at Greenville’s Memorial Hall. The show is called “One Night in Memphis” and features Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and Jerry Lee Lewis on a December evening in 1956 when this foursome held an impromptu jam session at Sun Studios. The performance will be held 8 p.m. Saturday, October 7. Tickets are $30 and can be reserved by calling 547-0908. (I predict this will sell out early!)

Happy birthday to Allison Grace Horst (2), Rev. Dr. Jocelyn Roper, Jim Rahm, Marie Didier, Norma Magoto, Theresa Thobe, Landon Pleiman, Madison Covault, LouAnn Mussman, Michele Henninger, George Brewer, Isabelle Ellis, Deb Brand, Nichole Stockslager, Miriam Harman, Brian Schwieterman, Jerry Bey, Stephanie Mestemaker, Ralph Gehret, Sarah Voisard, Shirley Billenstein, Rhonda Albers and Melanie Parin as their birthdays approach as well as, anniversary wishes to Tami and Mark Thomas (3), Morgan and Ben Seger (6), Maggie and Brian Knapke (7), Kari and Lance Bartram (9), Mary Jo and Jim High (12), Sara and Doug Mendenhall (12), Betsy and Rob Grillot (17), Michelle and Kevin Flory (21), Anita and Tony Knapke (27), Candi and Mike Etter (29), Lynne and Joe Schlater (30), Debbie and Mike Shively (35), and Holly and Ted Finnarn (44).

Please give your supportive and healing prayers to the many who are dealing with any of life’s countless challenges, and especially for Claire Owens, Ed Bulcher, Todd Richhart, Patty Jenkinson, Janie Huber, Mary Margaret Fullenkamp (VHCC), Aiden Meyer, Sylvester Meyer, Alice DeMange, Earl Gigandet, Madison Berger, Tony Gehret (VHCC), Terry and Donna Black, Norbert “John” Magoto (VHCC), Phyllis Oliver, Bob Longenecker, Tim Bayless, Pooch Barga, Chris Apple, Wilma Heiby (VHCC), Carl DeMange, Rosie Cordonnier, Rhomaine Berger (VHCC), Miriam Harman, Jack Monnin, Mary Batty, Norma Magoto, Betty Kremer, Denny Grilliot, Beverly Brown, Joan Magoto, Virginia Smith, John Subler, Mary Barga, Anabelle Subler, Julia Billenstein, Merilyn Borchers, Connie (Baltes) Lechleiter, Dan Monnin, Lois Youngker, Barb Goubeaux, Cyril Frantz, Eileen Rahm, Cyril Voisard, Samantha Smith, the victims of hurricane Irma and those not mentioned by name who are recuperating, hospitalized, homebound and/or in need of our prayers.

Heartfelt sympathy to the family and friends of Nick Poeppelman (55), Paul Quinter (69), Donald Pleiman (86) and also remembering within our hearts the lives of Shirley Simon, Patricia Bergman, Norma Bergman, Sylvester Berning, Richard Speck, Lisa Coate, John Magoto, Ruth Edger, Treva Shimp, Waldo Fine, Janet Richhart, David Grieshop, Ralph Seger, Alva Pitsenbarger, Ruth B. Magoto, Mary Jane Kiehl, Alvin Schulze, Bill Goettemoeller, Virginia Hollinger, Bob Francis, Larry Miller, Guy Borchers, Pat Yount, Billy Turner, Kevin Rue, Mary Francis, Fr. David Heinl, Bob Rhoades, Jim Laub, Marie Minnich, Edna Sheffel, Bob Brumbaugh, JP Simon, Ann Subler, Dula Brand, Jerry Kuether and all those not mentioned by name as the anniversary of their passing nears.

“Every positive change in your life begins with a clear, unequivocal decision that you are going to either to do something or stop doing something.”

“It’s not hard to make decisions when you know what your values are.” ~Roy Disney (brother of Walt)

“Sometimes the hardest decision and the right decision are the same.” ~C. Edwards

By Kathy Magoto Versailles News

Kathy Magoto is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her weekly Versailles community column. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 526-3798. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

