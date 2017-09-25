Arcanum News: Arcanum Fire Department Open House coming!

Arcanum Fire Department invites you to attend their Open House on October 7 starting at 11:30 a.m. The day will be filled with informative information and fun for the whole family. Other activities include fire truck rides, auto crash demo, cake walk and many other events. Come and learn and have fun with us!

The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society (AWTHS) is asking for your help to update their files on the history of the FFA and Vo-Ag programs at Arcanum School. If you were a past member, they are looking for your history info and any artifacts such as photos and newspaper clippings that you would share with the AWTHS. They would love to make digital copies for their records. They are especially interested in the early history prior to 1960 as the photos do not appear in the older yearbooks, “The Arcette.” They are also looking to establish the “start” date at AHS with the actual FFA Chapter – there is a record mentioned in the 1924 Arcanum Times about Vo-Ag but another book mentions the 1940s for FFA. Any info or documentation would be appreciated, please contact Annette Stewart with the AWTHS with your questions or information.

This is the last week to get your tickets for the Pork Chop Dinner! The Arcanum Alumni Advisory Committee invites you to help them “kick off” their first fundraiser for the 2018 Scholarship Fund. On Friday, October 13 prior to the home game with Miami East, they will offer a Marinated Pork Chop Dinner including applesauce, a bag of chips, and a dinner roll for $7.50 at the Arcanum Field House prior to the football game. This will be available for pick up/curbside or dine-in. All proceeds will go to the Arcanum Alumni Scholarship Fund. Tickets are available at the home football games, home high school volleyball games and at Sutton’s on Friday evening and Saturday morning.

The “Tower Youth” Kick-Off Party will meet this Wednesday, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Pitsburg Church of the Brethren. All children and youth are welcome, a meal and beverage will be complimentary. They will enjoy an Inflatable Obstacle Course, volleyball, music, and other games. Guest Speaker will be Judge Julie Monnin. Local youth are invited you to be a part of the Pitsburg COB family to learn, to live, to grow, and to care for one another; their goal is to work together and strive to be more Christ-like.

On Saturday, December 9 an inaugural Christmas in the Park and Horse Parade will come to Arcanum. This event is co-hosted by the Arcanum Area Business Association and the Arcanum Athletic Boosters. There will be activities throughout the day to help bring in the holiday spirit. They will be having local craft vendors and artisans both inside and outside at the Arcanum Field House and throughout Ivester Park. There will also be a variety of food trucks staged throughout the park from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Beginning at 6 p.m., the Candy Cane Hunt in the park will commence with prizes for every child. This is a very fun activity for the children to find the hidden candy canes in the park with flashlights. Each candy cane is numbered and they can be redeemed for prizes in the Scout House after the hunt. The evening will highlight the Christmas Horse Parade beginning at 7 p.m. to officially welcome Santa to the Village of Arcanum. The parade will travel from Main Street through Ivester Park which will be full of lights and festive music. The park will be decorated by various groups and community organizations, and the children will have the opportunity to meet with Santa after the parade in the Scout House.

Also, there will be horse and carriage rides available after the parade. The horse-drawn carriage rides will journey through the park and continue to the downtown area. The Arcanum fire department will have a bonfire going to warm up during the winter evening. More information will follow in the coming weeks, but the committee will begin accepting entries for the Christmas Horse Parade this week. Parade entries that will be accepted are horse-drawn carriages, wagons and buggies; additionally they will also accept motorized vehicles for the parade that are decorated with festive Christmas lights. To receive a parade application, please contact Kurt Troutwine at 937-459- 6405 or through email at kurt@troutwine-ins.com.

Fall is here and that means Brumbaugh’s Fruit and Fun Farm is open on the weekends. Take the family and join in for a hayride, get lost in the Kooky Korn Maze; so many fun things to do. They are open Saturdays from 11-7 and Sundays from 12-7.

By Vickie Rhodehamel Arcanum News

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

