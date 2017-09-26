New Madison News: School Fair—Homecoming event approaching

The calendar says autumn and stores are featuring decorations to put on display in our yards and in our homes. But as I write this column the air conditioning is running and any outdoor time means sweating. September departs with heat records.

But whatever the temperature, we are approaching the time for the Community School Fair—Homecoming event for 2017. “Unmask Your Patriot Pride” is the Homecoming theme this year. This marks the 84th year of the school fair and with time comes change. The addition of football to the school’s sports program has led to the inclusion of Homecoming activities.

The first week end in October will be busy in the village as a Homecoming Parade will be held Thursday evening, October 5, at 7:15 p.m. followed by a bonfire and pep rally at the school. The parade caps off student activities on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings with a clash of classes and with a powder puff football game.

Lots of festivities are planned on Friday, October 7, when Twin Valley South comes to town to play football! Prior to the game the School Fair Prince and Princess will be introduced at 6 p.m. after the parade. They will be crowned before the introduction of the 2017 Homecoming Court. The new king and and queen will be crowned to reign over the football game scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

The theme of Saturday’s School Fair is “Capturing Traditions One Snapshot at a Time.”

The day starts a full schedule of activities as the Community and School Fair kicks off with an invitation to a pancake and sausage breakfast at the United Methodist Church. Serving is planned from 7 to 10 a.m. The trays of pancakes and sausage keep circulating as you can enjoy “all you can eat.”

At 8 a.m. you can enter contests for pumpkin decorating, baking, crop and produce. At 9 a.m. booths are open. The parade winds down Main Street at 11 a.m. and you can enjoy lunch at the school with the Alumni Association serving in the Commons.

Throughout the afternoon there will be games and a mini tractor pull at the school. The popular car show begins at 1 p.m. with registration at 12:30 p.m.

Wind down the day with chicken dinners available at the Legion beginning at 5 p.m.

The students can enjoy a wrap up with dances for everyone! Elementary students dance from 8 to 10 p.m. in the Civic Center, while the Junior High (including sixth graders) will have a dance in the Auditorium from 7 to 9 p.m. The Homecoming dance for the high school is set for the elementary gym from 8 to 11 p.m.

Don’t forget the town garage sales on the 28th, 29th and 30th.

By Shirley Dubbs New Madison News

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her New Madison column. She can be reached at psdubbs@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

