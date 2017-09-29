Versailles News: Label or description?

Labeling is describing someone or something in a word or short phrase. Labeling is often a description applied by others rather than by oneself. Most people dislike being labeled. However the majority of us label others and ourselves anyway.

You might hear someone using words that label, such as; left wing liberal, millennial, single mother, jock, illegal immigrant, bi-polar, retiree, middle class, college grad, veteran, religious, farmer, homosexual, alcoholic, etc. The list goes on and on and most often we mean very little from our descriptive labels, but the truth is each of us has a particular stereotypical behavior that we associate with each word.

Personal ads use a multiple of descriptions and labels, and although many are clever and creative, some descriptive labels invoke a quick judgment—be it good are bad—such as; divorced, widower, retired, health-conscious, thrill-seeker, romantic, stout, open-minded. Those quick judgments are typically the result of our real life experiences, our likes and dislikes, and our instinctive gut reaction. In other words we often have a legitimate reason for the way we respond to certain descriptive labels, even though we have received years of sensitivity training and anti-prejudice propaganda from the liberal media.

Perhaps labels prove that segregation still exists; the “separate but equal doctrine” or perhaps it’s a defense for reinstating the doctrine. Why are there black organizations, women’s organizations, and adult and children organizations? Surely we can admit we like our labels or feel it necessary to ban with those who share an ethnic commonality or experience. We see people wearing hats or shirts that read ”Cancer Survivor” or “Veteran” but no two cancers are the same with more than 200 known types of cancer as of 2017, and US veterans seem to have a pecking order believing one military branch or even one veteran organization is superior to another. Incidentally there are 50 veteran organizations within our United States of America and they are listed alphabetically. Sometimes I ask myself how we can forget the word “united” in USA.

For your consideration, I propose we focus on the day that we will see one another as members of one human race doing our best to survive the trials of life, and striving for a unified equality which circumvents the need for labeling.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

This Friday and Saturday the Versailles Council of Churches, YMCA, Classic Carriers and Bailey Zechar Funeral Home are partnering with World Vision to coordinate a collection effort for items needed for victims of Hurricane Harvey. Donations may be delivered to the trailer at the Versailles YMCA at 10242 Versailles-SE Road on Friday from 12 – 8 p.m. or Saturday from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. No cash/gift cards or clothing. Needed items are: bottled water, non-perishable food, tarps, school and medical supplies, cleaning supplies; bleach, buckets, rags, mops, rubber gloves, safety glasses, sponges, contractor type trash bags, tools; hammers, nails, ladders, shovels, brooms, portable fans, shop vacs, flashlights, hygiene; adult/baby diapers, baby wipes, formula, tampons, sanitary napkins, soap, toothpaste, deodorant, shampoo, detergent, wash clothes, towels, blankets, sheets, pillows, sleeping bags, mosquito repellant, coolers, batteries, cat/dog food. The Project is Called Open Hands, Open Hearts for Texas. For more information or to volunteer at the trailer contact Cole De’Nise at 937-526-4488.

Saturday, September 30, from 8 a.m. – noon there is a Farmers Market near the VHS greenhouse.

The St. Denis K of C’s are selling tickets for a pork loin dinner, which will be available for pick up next Sunday, October 8 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Call 419-336-5405 for tickets.

Mark your calendar for the Band Invitational held at the football field from 1:30 – 9:30 p.m. and the American Legion chicken fry next Sunday, October 8, beginning at 4 p.m.

Happy to Heather Henderson, Joyce Lease, Amy Brandt, Paula Dirksen, Brent Carity, Steve Shrock, Pastor Jim Mussman, Ellen Peters, Kevin Lyme, Bruce Magoto, Kelsey Davis, Luann Mussman, Mike Rahm, Larry Reed, Danielle Clack, Janelle Crickmore, Belle Hamilton, Lauren Hartzell, Chris Beasley, Brandon Christian, Emma Jean Hartzell, Marissa Vencil, Lori Davidson, Ashley Roberts, Becky Condon, Marilyn Petitjean, Viv DeWall, Bob Turpen, Steven Mangen, Mary Lou Nerderman, Phil Streib, Sharon Kramer, Ryan Oliver, Jim Zehringer, Janel Grillot, Karen Clayton, Angie Hoelscher, Alex Dircksen, Mike McClurg, Courtney Swabb, Ginny Voisard, Gina Hoying, Nicci Keiser, and Uncle John Magoto as their birthdays approach as well as, anniversary wishes to Traci and Dan Treon (4), Paige and Bobby Collins (4), Katie and Matthew Curtis (7), Kate and Clint Brewer (11), Linda and Alan May (11), Janet and Rick Unger (13), Carrie and Eric Behlke (13), Angie and Jeff Francis (16), Jenny and Nick Timmerman (17), Michelle and David McClure (20), Georgiana and Erick Williams (20), Tina and Luke Subler (25), Kelly and Mike Monnin (26), Kathy and Dale Schlater (28), Margie and Rick Heitkamp (31), Elaine and Jim Barlage (34), Jacqui and Steve Rethman (35), Elaine and Greg Bergman (39), Terry and Roger Bey (41), Madonna and Fred McEldowney (46), Karen and Ron Mescher (47), Jane and Vern Monnin (51), Cindy and Ed Grogean (54), and Luann and Pastor Jim Mussman (71).

Please give your supportive and healing prayers to the many who are dealing with any of life’s countless challenges, and especially for Allie Wietholter, Claire Owens, Ed Bulcher, Todd Richhart, Patty Jenkinson, Janie Huber, Mary Margaret Fullenkamp (VHCC), Aiden Meyer, Sylvester Meyer, Alice DeMange, Earl Gigandet, Madison Berger, Tony Gehret (VHCC), Terry and Donna Black, Norbert “John” Magoto (VHCC), Phyllis Oliver, Bob Longenecker, Tim Bayless, Pooch Barga (VHCC), Chris Apple, Wilma Heiby (VHCC), Carl DeMange, Rosie Cordonnier, Rhomaine Berger (VHCC), Miriam Harman, Jack Monnin, Mary Batty, Norma Magoto, Betty Kremer (VHCC), Denny Grilliot, Beverly Brown, Joan Magoto, Virginia Smith, John Subler, Mary Barga, Anabelle Subler (VHCC), Julia Billenstein, Merilyn Borchers, Connie (Baltes) Lechleiter, Dan Monnin, Lois Youngker, Barb Goubeaux, Eileen Rahm, Cyril Voisard (VHCC), Samantha Smith, the victims of hurricane Maria and those not mentioned by name who are recuperating, hospitalized, homebound and/or in need of our prayers.

Heartfelt sympathy to the family and friends of Don Purpus (64), Cindy Farrell (68), Jim Leis (77), Thomas Sanderson (79), Gladys Harrison (96), and also remembering within our hearts the lives of LaVern Heitkamp, Cecilia Albers, Alnora Snedeker, Bruce Drieling, Cathy Morris, Timothy Fogt, James Stucke, Mary Ann Wenning, Vada Fisher, Audrey McEldowney, Jarie Langenkamp, John Beasley, Tyler Kuhn, Becky Grillot, Martha Phlipot, Lucille Monnin, Jean Francis, Virginia Roll, Delbert Barga, Naomi Francis, Homer Wood, Paul McClurg, Dan Luthman, Joe Graves, Barb Selander, Urb Ratermann and all those not mentioned by name as the anniversary of their passing nears.

“Individually we are one drop, together we are an ocean.” ~Ryunosuke Satoro

“It’s not in numbers but in unity that our great strength lies.” ~Thomas Paine

“The earth is but one country and mankind its citizens.” ~Baha ‘u llah

Kathy Magoto is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her weekly Versailles community column. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 526-3798. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

