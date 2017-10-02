Arcanum News: Arcanum Garden Club hosts first kitchen tour

The Arcanum Garden Club invites you to their first Kitchen Tour on Wednesday, October 11 from 1 to 4 p.m. You will be able to tour eight fabulous kitchens in the Arcanum area and support a good cause. All the proceeds for this fundraiser are for the beautification expenses of the village by the garden club. Tickets are presale $10 per person or $12 at the door; tickets are available by calling Jenny Quigney at 937/459-8090, or you can also purchase them at Ben Franklin and The Rose Post.

Thank you ladies of the Garden Club for the new fall potted flower arrangements with the scarecrows on the corners uptown—they look wonderful!

The Arcanum Fire Department’s Open House is this Saturday starting at 11:30 a.m. The day will be filled with informative information and fun for the whole family. Other activities include fire truck rides, auto crash demo, cake walk and many other events. Come and learn and have fun with us!

The Family of God Ministries located at 310 West South Street will be holding a Garage Sale this weekend. You are invited to stop by on Friday, October 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and/or Saturday, October 7 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. They promise to have a good assortment of items with great prices.

Congratulations to the Homecoming court nominees – by the time this is published the festivities will all be over and the King and Queen will have been named. Members of the court are freshmen representatives: Aidan O’Brien and Trevor Bailey; sophomore representatives: J.T. Whittaker and Kayla O’Daniel; Junior Representatives- Lauren Lumpkin and Evan Atchley; and Senior/King candidates: Cole Spitler, Tyler Rardin, Andrew Baker, Wills Troutwine, Kaleb Shilt, and Isaiah Baker; Seniors-Queen candidates: Ashlynn Farmer, Julia McCullough, Kayla Riegle, Paige Kreusch, Elle Siculan, and Madison Goubeaux,

Picnic’s Pizza & Grille will hold a Grand Opening under new ownership this weekend on Saturday. There will be door prizes, special sales a large one topping pizza for $10, and you can enter for a chance to win free pizza!

Fall Into Christmas will be held at Brumbaugh’s Fun and Fruit Farm on November 11th. From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 6420 Arcanum Hollansburg Road. You’ll want to put this on your calendar and join in on the fun for all ages! Craft vendors and local artisans, food trucks (McNasty’s, Tin Roof Mobile Food, Kettle Fixins & Creme de la Creme Cakery), chainsaw sculptor, live music, Santa Claus (12 to 5 p.m.), live nativity and petting zoo (12 to 5 p.m.). Fun farm admission is $8 or SAVE $3 when you bring three can goods for the Thanksgiving Food Drive which will be donated to FHC Fellowship Church in Arcanum. The admission price includes hay rides, Winnie’s Cracked Corn Box, Human Hampster Wheel, Willy Worm Wagon Express, Billy Bee’s Flight o’ Fun, Storybook Forest, Monster Mountain & Grandpa’s Fun Acre. This event is hosted by The Arcanum Business Association.

On Saturday, December 9 an inaugural Christmas in the Park & Horse Parade will come to Arcanum. This event is co-hosted by the Arcanum Area Business Association and the Arcanum Athletic Boosters. Parade entries that will be accepted are horse-drawn carriages, wagons and buggies; additionally they will also accept motorized vehicles for the parade that are decorated with festive Christmas lights. To receive a parade application, please contact Kurt Troutwine at 937-459-6405 or through email at kurt@troutwine-ins.com.

Fall is here and that means Brumbaugh’s Fruit and Fun Farm is open on the weekends. Take the family and join in for a hayride, get lost in the Kooky Korn Maze; so many fun things to do. They are open Saturdays from 11-7 and Sundays from 12-7.

“And all at once, summer collapsed into fall.” ~Oscar Wilde

“Autumn is a second spring when every leaf is a flower.” ~Albert Camus

“Listen the wind is rising, and the air is wild with leaves; we have had our summer evenings, now for October eves.” ~Humbert Wolfe

By Vickie Rhodehamel Arcanum News

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

