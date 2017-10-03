New Madison News: School Fair—Homecoming event approaching

This is a busy week for the Tri-Village district as Homecoming and School Fair festivities take center stage. A bonfire with lots of cheering and clapping is taking place Thursday at the school. It follows a parade at 7:15 p.m.

Friday’s football game with Twin Valley South follows an introduction of the 2017 School Fair prince and princess and the introduction of the 2017 Tri-Village homecoming court and the crowning of a king and queen. The crowning festivities begin at 6 p.m. and kick off is at 7:30. Go Patriots!

Saturday will be the school fair with pancakes and sausage available at 7 a.m. at the United Methodist Church. Then enjoy the booths and get set for the parade at 11 a.m.

Visit the displays of produce and baked goods and enjoy lunch at the school commons with the Alumni Association in charge. The car show and games start at 1 p.m. The popular mini tractor pull will be sponsored by the Singer Family and is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. in the student parking lot. Enjoy a chicken dinner at 5 p.m. at the Legion.

Dances for all ages will close out the fun with junior high (6, 7 and 8 grades) in the auditorium from 7 to 9 p.m. The elementary will be dancing at the Civic Center from 8 to 10 p.m. and the high school Homecoming dance will begin at 8 and conclude at 11 p.m. There will be something for everyone! Enjoy your home town!

A true test of physical endurance for two local men took place on Sunday, September 24 in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Known as the Chattanooga Ironman, Perry Fraylick and Zac Graham participated in the event that included 2 -1/2 miles of swimming, 112 miles of biking and a full marathon of 26.22 miles to cap off the day!

Zac had a finish time of 10:19:01, finishing 51st out of the 1980. Perry had a finish time of 13:11:19, finishing 778th out of 1980. This is the fourth ironman event for Zac and the second for Perry. This event started with 2700 participants. There were 1,980 finishing. So, definitely congratulations to these guys!

Congratulations Kara Hollinger for recording your 1,000th career dig in volleyball.

Congratulations to Darlene Ary for spearheading another successful cheer competition at Tri-Village. This was the 12th year and the event attracted participants from Darke, Preble, Mercer and Miami Counties.

Congratulations to Janet and Kenny Baker on 60 years of marriage.

And, a special thank you to the Tri-Village Community and School Fair committee for giving me the honor of serving as parade marshal this year. It was fun to be part of the hometown festivities.

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/10/web1_dubbsshirleyPRINT.jpg Courtesy photo Zac Graham, left, on his Triathlon bike at check-in and during the race (112 mile bike leg) and Perry Fraylick, right, with 12 miles left to the 140.62 mile long race. Both men participated in the Chattanooga Ironman. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/10/web1_Zac-and-Perry.jpg Courtesy photo Zac Graham, left, on his Triathlon bike at check-in and during the race (112 mile bike leg) and Perry Fraylick, right, with 12 miles left to the 140.62 mile long race. Both men participated in the Chattanooga Ironman.

By Shirley Dubbs New Madison News

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her New Madison column. She can be reached at psdubbs@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

