Versailles News: Fear limits us

Throughout our lives we will most likely battle weaknesses, such as fear. I believe our childhood fears never disappear completely. Instead our experiences are capable of quelling our fears with adult reasoning, wisdom and maturity.

According to the dictionary fear is an unpleasant emotion caused by the belief that someone or something is dangerous, likely to cause pain, or a threat, while psychologists term fear as an emotional response. Either way we’ve all experienced fear and I dare say none of us like it. Our fears reveal who we are, if we are brave enough to confront them. Fear is really the stories we tell ourselves. In other words we don’t actually fear the unknown, but rather we fear what we think we know about the unknown. Fear kills more dreams than failure ever will. But what if we regarded fear as our brains way of alerting us that there is something important for us to overcome? Perhaps we would never let our fear limit us or decide our fate.

A number of years ago (long enough that I am now able to write about it), I went to the fair with seven other women. During the evening I was separated from them. I walked and hunted for them but could not locate them, so I sat and watched for them but I still did not find them. I don’t remember having a cellphone (perhaps it was before everyone carried them or maybe I didn’t have their numbers) but after what seemed like an eternity I felt my emotions carrying me into my childhood fears.

I felt that they intentionally hid from me. I tried to wear a brave face all the while feeling deserted. I felt as though I was six years old again, being teased, rejected, abandoned and afraid. I tried to hold back my tears, but they were filling my eyes. Since I had driven I rushed into the parking lot towards my car. I stood by my car and began to sob, so I ducked inside the car to be unseen, but it only provoked an onslaught of tears. I felt my childhood insecurities hijack my emotions and judgment. I was living with fear of abandonment, fear to trust, and fear of being unloved.

For nearly a week I carried the trauma of that experience however I was too embarrassed to explain myself to those ladies. Instead I allowed them to draw their own conclusions. After all, would they have arrived at a different conclusion? In reality I was an adult reacting like a six year old with a driver’s license.

I have chosen to write about one of my more embarrassing moments, because it’s one of my greatest fears/weaknesses/insecurities. And because I believe fear, just like the childhood monster under the bed, cannot exist in the light. I believe we must confront our fear in an effort to conquer it, for fear can, and has been, used as a weapon by manipulators, such as advertisers, politicians and terrorists.

So where does our strength to conquer fear come from? Our strength comes from the Lord. We need only remind ourselves that God loves us more than we can ever love him and He will never abandon us.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Saturday, October 7, there will be a FFA Health Fair beginning at 8:30 – 11:30 a.m. in the Board of Education (old high school) gymnasium.

Sunday, October 8, there will be pork loin dinners will be available from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Versailles K of C hall and fried chicken dinners will be available at the VFW hall from 4 p.m. until sold out.

Next Friday, October 13, after the Coldwater football game there will be the 12th annual ball drop. There is still time to purchase your chance to win $10,000. (Need not be present to win) Contact Friends of Hole Field or purchase a chance before the game.

Next Saturday, October 14, two former graduates of VHS will be participating in the Wounded Warrior Amputee Exhibition Softball Game at Ron Nischwitz Baseball Stadium on the campus of Wright State University. Tony Paulus and Dick Glick of the Dayton Legends 75+ Softball All-Stars play in Game 2 beginning at 3:30 pm. Gates open at noon. There will be food trucks on site. Opening ceremony begins at 1 p.m. with Game 1 starting at 2:30 p.m. Admission is $5 donation. All proceeds go to 1) WWAST, 2) new Fisher House Project at Dayton VA Medical Center, and 3) Honor Flight-Dayton.

Happy to Julia Wilke, Greg Bergman, Deacon Mike Meyer, Megan Subler, Mary Ann Leach, Taylor Hemmelgarn (3), Camille Watren, JoAnn Albers, Melissa Bowman, Linda Link, Jacob Treon, Jane Mumaw, Lauren Hartzell, Amy Lawson, Collin Peters, Megan Subler, Jerry Gasquez, Hayden Miller, Diana Subler, Deb Ward, Jennifer Shields, Amy Hoying, Carrey Whittington, Stacy Poeppelman, Lindsay Rethman, Mike Kelch, Mert Bensman, Christina Garlinger, Lindsay Schultz, Jacob Poling, Andrew Platfoot, Robin Brown, Connie Winner, and Virginia Goubeaux, Joann Bohman, as their birthdays approach as well as, anniversary wishes to Brook and Ben Wilson (2), Lacy and Steve Thobe (3), Mandy and Daniel Miller (5), Jessica and Justin Erwin (5), Michele and Kevin Henninger (8), Josie and Kyle Kunk (10), Jessica and Nick Groff (11), Dina and Jim Marchal (15), Jenny and Phil Pleiman (17), Darlene and David Meyer (17), Lela and Jack Munn (19), Julie and Todd Deeter (23), Lori and Doug Davidson (24), Elaine and Kurt Bohman (28), Joan and Mike Bergman (42), Madonna and Fred McEldowney (46), and Alice and Ralph Mangen (60).

Happy retirement wishes to Sandy Noggle. Congratulations to the owners and staff of Bowler Store and Swift Gilly Bouquet for successful grand openings and best wishes to the owners and staff of Gus’s Coffee, Creamery & Café who is expected to open in the very near future.

Please give your supportive and healing prayers to the many who are dealing with any of life’s countless challenges, and especially for Allie Wietholter, Ed Bulcher, Janie Huber, Mary Margaret Fullenkamp, Aiden Meyer, Sylvester Meyer, Alice DeMange, Earl Gigandet, Madison Berger, Tony Gehret (VHCC), Terry and Donna Black, Norbert “John” Magoto (VHCC), Phyllis Oliver, Tim Bayless, Pooch Barga (VHCC), Chris Apple, Wilma Heiby (VHCC), Carl DeMange, Rosie Cordonnier, Rhomaine Berger (VHCC), Miriam Harman, Jack Monnin, Mary Batty, Norma Magoto, Betty Kremer (VHCC), Denny Grilliot, Beverly Brown, Virginia Smith, John Subler, Mary Barga, Anabelle Subler (VHCC), Julia Billenstein, Connie (Baltes) Lechleiter, Dan Monnin, Lois Youngker, Barb Goubeaux, Eileen Rahm, Cyril Voisard (VHCC), Samantha Smith and those not mentioned by name who are recuperating, hospitalized, homebound and/or in need of our prayers.

Heartfelt sympathy to the family and friends of Robert Longenecker (81), Lora Jane Landis (85) and also remembering within our hearts the lives of Nina Collett, Bob Homan and Carol Hart also remembering the lives of Fran MacLean, Basil Subler, Lorys Bohman, Gary Long, Nancy Jones, Lucille Alexander, Robert Grillot, Joe Bensman, Verna Cool, Betty Wooley, Julie Hiatt, Harold Phlipot, Gary Kimmel, Lowell Marshall, John Gasson, Lucille McClurg, Betty Grilliot, Bill Hawkey, Slim Wehrkamp, Red Mescher, Ken Wulber, Waldo Barga and all those not mentioned by name as the anniversary of their passing nears.

“When we face our fears we free ourselves. ~C. Edwards

“Fear is an idea-crippling, experience-crushing, success-stalling inhibitor inflicted only by yourself.” ~Unknown

“Fear is the path to the Dark Side. Fear leads to anger, anger leads to hate, and hate leads to suffering.”~Yoda

By Kathy Magoto Versailles News

Kathy Magoto is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her weekly Versailles community column. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 526-3798. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

