Versailles News: With every Christmas card I write

According to the Smithsonian the first Christmas card is attributed to Sir Henry Cole, a prominent educator and patron of the arts in Victorian England. He was a supporter of the Britain’s “Penny Post” a postal system which allowed letters to be sent anywhere in the country for a penny. Since Cole had a great many friends he received tremendous amounts of mail, which he could not answer. Knowing it was considered impolite not to respond Sir Cole, out of necessity, devised a card during the holiday season of 1843 to respond to his large circle of friends.

The Christmas card tradition became an immensely popular industry in the U.S. by the 1940s. Throughout the years there have been elaborate pop up cards, video cards, musical or comic cards, personalized photo postcards, religious cards and hand crafted cards. In recent years some people have decided to save money by sending their Christmas greetings across the internet, but I still enjoy writing Christmas Cards the old-fashioned way. The time spent addressing envelopes allows me to reminisce of friendships that I still cherish but for one reason or another never seem to get together as often as I would like. Sending a Christmas card allows me to keep in touch, even if it is only once a year and to wish them heartfelt greetings. As a result I send out far more cards than I receive, which includes sending Christmas greetings to the homebound, hospitalized, convalescent, recently widowed/widower and the elderly. After all Christmas should not be so much about opening presents, as opening our hearts.

There is etiquette to sending Christmas cards such as; sending them so they arrive the second week of December, adding a personal or handwritten message and signature, including your return address, and sending coworkers’ cards to their homes and business cards to the office. But my rule of thumb is let your heart guide your actions. Everyone has different priorities when it comes to their time, money, and friendships therefore I don’t keep score or worry about whether I receive a card from those who I’ve sent a card.

Tradition or not, sending Christmas cards is a great way to bridge distances and let someone know they are remembered and treasured. Extending Christmas wishes is a beautiful way to open our hearts to the blessings and joy of Christmas. Therefore my Christmas wish for you is the peace, tranquility, comfort, love, happiness and joy of this blessed season. Merry Christmas!

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Tonight, December 15 from 5 – 8:30 p.m. the Versailles Museum hosts Christmas by Candlelight. Stop in and enjoy the nostalgia of the 1890-1930s, reminisce, socialize and enjoy a cookie or two.

Monday, December 18 at 7 p.m. the 5–8th grade bands will be performing their Christmas Concert at the Versailles Performing Arts Center. Admission is free however if possible take a non-perishable food item to donate to the Versailles Area Food Pantry.

Thursday, December 21, at 6 and again at 8:30 p.m. is “A Quintessential Christmas” performed by local vocal group of “America’s Got Talent” fame at the Versailles Performing Arts Center. Tickets can be ordered online at towneandcountryplayers.com. Each show is one hour and includes a variety of Christmas songs plus a few of non-seasonal favorites. T-shirts and DVDs will be available for purchase at the concert. Questions may be directed to Jennifer Rawlins at 937-564-1882. Consider taking a non-perishable food item to donate to the local food pantry which can be dropped outside the theater entrance.

Thursday there is an “open to the public” Bid Euchre Tournament at the Versailles Vets Club beginning at 7:00 pm. Weekly winners are posted on Facebook.

The Versailles Savings & Loan has again offered to match monetary donations up to $1,000 the local food pantry. Therefore the Versailles Council of Churches is requesting your donation by either dropping it off at the Versailles Savings & Loan or mailing your check to PO Box 92, Versailles, OH 45380. Make checks payable to the Versailles Council of Churches.

Birthday wishes to Dave Magoto (90), Walter Threewits (90), Noah Henninger, Quinn Delancey, Traci Doubbelaere, Matthew Curtis, Sarah Bookman, Toby Potter, Emily Smith, Lucy Tuente, Jett Baker, Miranda McClurg, Laura Heitkamp, Lily Brock, Macie Griffith, Jackie Keyser, Jill Nieport, Ken Kremer Andy Monnin, Jenny Rinderle, Terry Richhart, Maggie Knapke, Ryan Rose, Lisa Martin, Joe Ruschau, Ernie Clayton, Sandy Fletcher, Bob Goubeaux, Rita Rindler, and Jenny Hamilton as their birthdays approach. Wedding wishes to Laura Paulus and Kyle Bohman who marry this Saturday and anniversary wishes to Katrina and Dan Hoening (45).

Please give your supportive and healing prayers for the many who are dealing with any of life’s countless challenges, and especially for Beverly Brown, Cyril Frantz, Denny Subler, Tom Barga, Wanda Romie, Terry Buteau, Jack Borgerding, Tyler DeMange, Kim Smith (hip), David Nixon (knee), Paul Marshal, Ed Bulcher, Jane Huber, Aiden Meyer, Sylvester Meyer, Earl Gigandet, Madison Berger, Tony Gehret, Martha Treon, Terry and Donna Black, Tim Bayless, Jim and Pooch Barga, Chris Apple, Ruth Wirrig, Wilma Heiby, Carl DeMange, Miriam and John Harman, Jack Monnin, Mary Batty, Norma Magoto, Betty Kremer, Denny Grilliot, Virginia Smith, John Subler, Anabelle Subler, Connie (Baltes) Lechleiter, Lois Youngker, Barb Goubeaux, Eileen Rahm, Cyril Voisard, Samantha Smith and those not mentioned by name who are recuperating, hospitalized, homebound and/or in need of our prayers.

Heartfelt sympathy to the family and friends of Ruth Drees (71), Barbara Ann Schuh (77), Wilma Stammen (91), Marjorie Rehmert (92), also remembering the lives of David Liette, Linus Monnin, Caitlyn and Hudson Nestor, Tina Jones, Lawrence Lloyd, Robert Richard, John Griesdorn, Coryanna Strawser, Gary Devor, Benjamin Puthoff, Eileen Mendenhall, Alfrieda Puthoff, Julia Addis, Jim Beare, John Baltes, Chris Simons, Viola Luthman, Katrina George, Martha Kremer, Don Rismiller, Nancy Yagel, Buckles Treon, Dolcie Mooneyhan, Luella Berger, Pauline Dapore, Ruth Spencer and all those who are in our hearts but not mentioned by name as the anniversary of their passing nears.

“Sending a Christmas greeting is a way of reaching out to others as an expression of love and friendship.” ~C. Edwards

“Sending Christmas cards is a good way to let your friends and family know that you think they’re worth the price of a stamp.” ~Melanie White

“Joy is increased by spreading it to others.” ~Robert Murray McCheyne

By Kathy Magoto Versailles News

Kathy Magoto is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her weekly Versailles community column. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 526-3798. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

