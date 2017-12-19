Community comes together in the face of natural disaster

There isn’t a much better part of my job as a State Representative than to see my community come together during a time of need. In November, Celina and Mercer County experienced an EF-2 tornado with winds up to 120 miles per hour. Many homes and companies lost power, and several local businesses incurred damage that will require months of work to repair.

But despite the loss that occurred during this terrifying event, members of the community far and wide united to get Celina back on its feet. I commend the mayor and sheriff for leading the recovery effort, and I especially want to acknowledge the police and fire departments, utility crews and other first responders for a quick and seamless rescue response and for ensuring the city began operating normally as soon as possible. You serve us every day and this was a great example of your professional and caring service.

With the season of giving in full swing, I was truly touched by the way Celina residents went out of their way to help their fellow community members. Even the high school athletic teams volunteered their time and joined cleanup efforts, clearing roadways of debris and helping businesses remove damage to expedite the repair process. On top of that, individuals united to help out those whose jobs were affected by holding fundraisers and garage sales and taking other steps to help those impacted.

A tornado can’t hamper the spirits of Celina residents. The city will be back in full swing before we know it, thanks to the determination and assistance of the city and county administration and the helping hands of everyday people. I commend Celina’s community mindset, and I am proud to call such a place my hometown. I’m confident that our town will be up and running like usual in no time at all.

By Rep. Keith Faber

Rep. Keith Faber can be reached by emailing rep84@ohiohouse.gov or calling 614-446-6344. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

