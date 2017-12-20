A Grandparent’s Voice: Turn on love

The wrapping paper is piled on the floor, waiting for me to get busy. I have not been up long, but upon awakening, my house shouts Christmas on every shelf and all the walls. The tree lights up the room like a ray of sunshine and hope. Then I turn on the TV.

I struggle with my writing today. So many stories were twirling around in my head ready for mind to meet the blank page, for today to reflect yesterdays and tomorrows. Then I turned on the TV.

So what to write with a heavy heart. What can I find in that bag of ideas that last night was so ripe and today so empty. Well, there is much to write. The writing is not about despair. It is not necessarily about hope. No, today it is about embracing, loving, caring beyond what you believe, beyond what you have in your comfort zone, beyond your own home and neighborhood. Yes, I turned on the TV.

Two young people ran from car to car calming the inhabitants. They did not look at the color of the people, the religion of the people, not even if they were rich or poor. They ran to save lives and to offer comfort. For me, Christmas reaffirms my belief that we are more than what we allow ourselves to be. We are indeed light in world of darkness. We are the hands that reach out. Not the hand that stops to question. A baby was born to teach us to love one another. Nothing more. Love one another without judgement, with compassion, looking past ourselves and rushing to embrace all others. We are Love. We are Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Sharaf (Baha’i), Shinto (Japan), Iroquois Midwinter, Shalako Kochina (Zuni), Posadas Navidenas (Mexican), Hopi Holy Cycle. So many faiths sharing a month of celebration and remembrance. Our celebration of Christmas is for a baby not born in December. So many seek separation this time of the year instead of inclusion. Indeed, I turned on the TV.

This time of the year is that of embracing those we love, understanding how precious our time is with them. We need to get out of ourselves as did those young people this morning and run person to person, making sure they know they are loved and cared for regardless of their beliefs, country, status in life. We are those coming to the rescue. We are those who need to put aside prejudice in order that peace can come to this world we live in not just now but always. Christmas is my time of renewing my belief in unity. A belief that is instilled with the birth of a baby who wanted to love all, asking us to do the same.

Yes, I turned on the TV. I saw a train broken, lives broken, a holiday turned to tragedy for so many. I write this morning not to pull you down but to lift you up, to tell you how powerful you are right now. We are not about our homes and lives. We are the pieces of a puzzle that is not complete until the last piece is laid in place. We are all the same family regardless of faith, color, rags or riches.

I send this off to the Advocate this morning with love for each and every one of you. You may not know me, but I love you. You may not care, but I love you. You probably don’t agree with me, but I love you. This is the season for me of a baby’s birth. I know that baby would agree with me. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to each and every one of you.

Pamela Loxley Drake is a former resident of Darke County and is the author of Neff Road and A Grandparent Voice blog. She can be reached at pamldrake@gmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

