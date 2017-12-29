Versailles News: Lots to digest

Merry Christmas! Yes, we are still in the Christmas season better known as the 12 days of Christmas with New Year’s Eve this Sunday. I’m going to make the assumption that most people, feel like me, bloated and sluggish during the holidays with the onslaught of all the rich and delicious foods we normally avoid the remainder of the year. Christmas is a celebration and with all celebrations come plenty of good food and drink shared between friends, neighbors and relatives.

We wouldn’t we feel sluggish since our normal routine is sabotaged with schools and businesses closings in observance of the holiday, year-end inventory and unused vacation squeezed into the last week of the calendar year. We exercise less but our appetites for rest and food seem to grow conversely.

Well fear not, soon order will return to our lives as we will be shocked back into our daily responsibilities, but what do we do about the effects of our holiday binge? Don’t fret the weight gain — its temporary, but we do have to be good to our stomachs. Science has discovered that approximately 80 percent of our immune system is found in the gut. Put another way, the key to our overall health and wellbeing is in direct relationship to how well we maintain our digestive system.

Our bodies have an estimated 40 trillion bacteria within and most of it is located in the intestines. The bacteria in our intestines play a role in the onset of illnesses such as cancer inflammation, and disorders like obesity or depression. When we eat food that is not part of our normal diet our mood, stomach, bowels, and sometimes even our skin reacts, which are signs of an unhealthy gut.

It is however within our power to improve our gut health naturally by 1) cutting down on our refined sugars, which includes artificial sweeteners. Excess refined sugars kill off the digestive system’s good bacteria. 2) Eat plenty of antioxidant boosting fruit daily. 3) Limit meat and increase your consumption of vegetables, legumes, onions, and whole grains. 4) Take a probiotic daily and consider introducing more fermented foods into your diet such as yogurt, sauerkraut, and pickles. PS: It’s best to avoid caffeine, alcohol, and genetically modified soy since they kill good bacteria.

If you’re looking for a New Year’s Resolution with the potential of making you healthier and happier perhaps eating for a healthy gut will be a welcome challenge.

Give me a good digestion, Lord, And also something to digest. Give me a healthy body, Lord, With sense to keep it at its best.

Happy New Year!

UPCOMING EVENTS:

NEW YEARS EVE: You can start making your local plans for New Year’s Eve; the Versailles Vets Club (downstairs) will have open to the public “Karaoke with Orville” beginning at 9:00 pm, The Versailles Eagles will have a dance (members only) with music by Moose.

The Versailles Vets Club also offers an open to the public Bid Euchre Tournament downstairs at 7:00 pm every Thursday. Pinnacle is played daily at Eagles (members only) beginning at noon.

The Versailles Diamond Club will hold their annual dinner with an auction Saturday evening, January 13th. Advance tickets are available by contacting John Kindell (937-877-0070) or Bernie Knapke (937-459-8866).

Birthday wishes to Roger Melling, Adam Borchers, Sherry Chenowith, Michelle Reed, Judy Mumaw, Shirley Pitsenbarger, Mitchell Rawlins, Susan Browder, Merilyn Borchers, Barb Mangen, Beverly Paxon, Ed Borchers, Blake Monnin, Brian Kruckeberg, Denise Shimp, Crissy Treon, Larry Francis, Rose Schlater, Rebecca Shreffler, Sis Smith, Jill Nieport, Penny Treon, Karen Shardo, Karon Crowell, Judy Criswell, Marcia Schlechty, Kristy Earick, Jeremy Litten, Nickie Meyer, Fred Brewer as their birthdays approach. Anniversary wishes to Pearl and Steve Bucklew (48), Judy and Tom Mumaw (50), and Wanda and Milton Royer (54). Retirement wishes to Pastor Bob Akins (Trinity Lutheran) and Tom Schulze (Francis-Schulze)!

Please give your supportive and healing prayers for the many who are dealing with any of life’s countless challenges, and especially for Janet Folkerth, Beverly Brown, Cyril Frantz, Denny Subler, Tom Barga, Wanda Romie, Terry Buteau, Jack Borgerding, Tyler DeMange, Kim Smith (hip), David Nixon (knee), Esther Eiting (hip), Alvira Marchal, Ed Bulcher, Jane Huber, Aiden Meyer, Sylvester Meyer, Earl Gigandet, Madison Berger, Tony Gehret, Martha Treon, Terry & Donna Black, Jim and Pooch Barga, Chris Apple, Ruth Wirrig, Wilma Heiby, Carl DeMange, Miriam & John Harman, Jack Monnin, Mary Seman, Marge Prakel, Arthur and Evelyn Curtis, Mary Batty, Norma Magoto, Betty Kremer, Denny Grilliot, Virginia Smith, John Subler, Anabelle Subler, Connie (Baltes) Lechleiter, Lois Youngker, Barb Goubeaux, Eileen Rahm, Cyril Voisard, Samantha Smith and those not mentioned by name who are recuperating, hospitalized, homebound and/or in need of our prayers.

Heartfelt sympathy to the family and friends of Victoria Burks (5), Melanie Smith (36), Barry Kimmel (69), Clara Woodruff (97), also remembering the lives of Lucas Frye, Jerry Brown, Tim Vagedes, John Bensman, Dennis Bertke, Jim Unger, Teresa Etter, Ann York, Cecelia Simon, Bertha Seger, Thomas O’Reilly, Marilyn Grieshop, Shep Simon, Leetta Hemmelgarn, Karla Borges, Terry Miller, Jean Ward, Dwight Mendenhall, Edna Lennon, Henry Dircksen and all those who are in our hearts but not mentioned by name as the anniversary of their passing nears.

“Take all that is given whether wealth, love or language, nothing comes by mistake and with good digestion all can be turned to health” ~George Herbert

“All disease begins in the gut” ~Hippocrates

“New beginnings are often disguised as painful endings.” ~Lao Tzu

By Kathy Magoto Versailles News

Kathy Magoto is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her weekly Versailles community column. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 526-3798. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

