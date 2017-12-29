Arcanum News: Ready for the New Year?

Ready for the New Year? It’s quickly approaching with lots of activities

The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society welcomes you to attend their upcoming events in January 2018 – first, their Open House January 6 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon; and, secondly, their Membership Pizza Meeting January 11 at 6:30 p.m. This meeting is open to both prospective members and current members. Please join them to learn more about AWTHS and how you can be an active volunteer. On January 6 they will also be open for house tours, research, questions, purchasing memberships as well as publications and bringing in acquisitions. AWTHS is located at 123 West George Street in Arcanum.

The Arcanum Alumni Advisory Committee is working on the mailing list for the Trojan Alumni Homecoming, formerly the Arcanum Alumni Banquet, which will be held on April 21, 2018. If you have a different name, address, or email address would you please send it to me so Barbara (Hayes) Garrison so the mailing list can be updated. You can reach her at dab24@woh.rr.com. Please feel free to share this with any of your classmates. Another option is to update your name and address on the Alumni page on the school website: http://www.arcanum-butler.k12.oh.us/

Nominations are being accepted for the Distinguished Alumni and Honorary Hall of Fame Trojan to be awarded at the Alumni Homecoming (formerly the Alumni Banquet) in April. These awards are given in recognition and to honor those individuals who have made a significant impact through achievements, actions and contributions within their communities and professions and serve as exemplary role models for Arcanum students. The Alumni Hall of Fame inductees will be recognized at the Arcanum Alumni Homecoming set for April 21, 2018. Nomination Forms are available in the alumni section of the website or can be picked up in the Board of Education office. Completed forms are due by February 1.

The next Arcanum Alumni Association Scholarship fundraiser will be a Bar-B-Q Chicken Dinner prior to the January 19 Boys’ Varsity and JV basketball games with Mississinawa. The dinners will be prepared by Paul’s Bar-B-Q. It will consist of 1/2 of a Bar-B-Q chicken, applesauce, potato chips, and a dinner role. The cost will be $7.50. Dinners will be available 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. You may dine in the AHS Cafetorium, or utilize their curbside carry-out service. A limited number of tickets will be available, so buy your tickets early. Tickets will be sold at the high school during Girls’ and Boys’ home basketball games during December and early January.

The Arcanum Butler Board of Education is seeking interested applicants due to a vacancy. On December 14, 2017, board member Tracy Fout submitted his resignation o to the board. This position is open immediately and the remaining Arcanum-Butler Board members are required to appoint a replacement within 30 days. The Board of Education is seeking applicants to fill the vacated term through December 31, 2019. If the appointed candidate wishes to continue service on the school board, he/she will stand for election in the November 2019 general election. Citizens interested in being considered for appointment to the Arcanum-Butler Board of Education can pick up an application at the Board of Education Office or find an application by following the link below. According to the Ohio School Boards Association, people serving on school boards in Ohio must be at least 18 years old, district residents, and registered voters.

The Board will review all applications and appoint a replacement at the January 11, 2018 regular board meeting.

Thank you Tracy Fout for your service to the Arcanum-Butler Local School district. Mr. Fout served on the Board since 2010 with several of those years as the Board Vice-President. During his tenure, he played an active role in the building remediation project and the return of FFA to Arcanum.

Arcanum Jr. Baseball/ Softball Association will be having 2018 season registration in early February. Mark your calendars now for the 2018 season registration. Signup dates and times are as follows and will be held in the middle school ELA: Saturday, February 3, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon; Saturday, February 10, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon; and Monday, February 12, 2018 from 6 to 8 p.m. Any questions on the 2018 upcoming season you can contact Geoff Hissong at 937-564-7759 or Brandon Weaver 937-231-1489.

If one of your resolutions is to start exercising, remember that Arcanum-Butler Local Schools is open to the public for adult walking Monday-Thursday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. through March 30, 2018. Walking is restricted to the first floor tiled hallways.

“Let this coming year be better than all the others. Vow to do some of the things you’ve always wanted to do but couldn’t find the time. Call up a forgotten friend. Drop an old grudge, and replace it with some pleasant memories. Vow not to make a promise you don’t think you can keep. Walk tall, and smile more. You’ll look ten years younger. Don’t be afraid to say, ‘I love you’. Say it again. They are the sweetest words in the world.” ~ Ann Landers

By Vickie Rhodehamel Arcanum News

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

