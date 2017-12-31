Today’s Challenges: Our family curse…. What will the New Year bring?

What a way to end the old year and begin the new! Have you ever felt that the Universe is working against you? Sometimes it really does seem that way doesn’t it? During the past two weeks our family seems to have been under “a transportation curse.” Here is what happened…

First the engine in my mother’s car blew, completely unrepairable. It’s an older car so it is going to the scrap yard. The same day the engine in my nephew’s car blew, again unrepairable. Later that evening my youngest son’s car broke an axel. They had to order the parts from out of state, so it was a major deal. This week, my car’s steering stopped working and due to the modern engineering, they have to replace everything that has to do with electronic steering system in the car… again, a major deal with at least a week to find the parts and make the repairs.

All of this happened in the space of two weeks, so, you can see why we wonder if the universe is conspiring against us! Now I write that line with a smile on my face, because, even through some may feel that way, I know it’s just the way things happen in our material world. I could get mad, “bent out of shape,” as they say. I could rant and rave about how unfair the world or the universe in general is, but what would that accomplish.

You see, as I look at life I know that our God holds the whole universe in His hands. Our God created everything here, including you and me. I also know that no matter what happens here on this physical world, my universe is greater than this world and all of the things that happen in it or too me.

There is an old spiritual song that proclaims, “He’s got the whole world in his hands, he’s got you and me brother in his hands, he’s got you and me sister in his hands, he’s got the whole world in his hands.” Sometimes we forget the eternal message in this simple song, but it’s true nevertheless. Satan is still acting like a “roaring lion,” creeping around us looking for an opportunity to attack us and kill us spiritually.

If we are Christians we have something, our world will never understand. We have our God to protect and deliver us. God protects us, not from the physical difficulties that come upon us, but He protects that part of us which lives forever, our spiritual self.

Listen to the worlds of David in the book of Psalms in Psalm 18:6, 16-18: “In my distress I called to the LORD; I cried to my God for help. From his temple he heard my voice; my cry came before him, into his ears. He reached down from on high and took hold of me; he drew me out of deep waters. He rescued me from my powerful enemy, from my foes, who were too strong for me. They confronted me in the day of my disaster, but the LORD was my support.”

So do you feel like the Universe is out to get you? Remember who is really in charge; it is our God, (Matthew 10:28f). This world is only temporary; remember it’s what happens after we leave here which is really important. However, while you are still here, it’s my prayer that you are blessed with health, hope and happiness in the coming year!

By Russ Lawson Today’s Challenges

Russ Lawson is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with his column Today’s Challenges. He is semi-retired and an elder at the Mid-County Church of Christ. He can be reached at leslie.lawson68@gmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

