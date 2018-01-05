DCCA News: Count on a hot time with DCCA

It’s good to remember that some things can always be counted on to warm spirits in spite of frigid winter days and nights; among the best of those things is Darke County Center for the Arts fun fundraiser “A Taste of Wine and Jazz.” On Friday, January 19, Montage Cafe will host the 31st incarnation of this popular event which is not only a great party, but also helps underwrite DCCA’s diverse programming that provides our community with entertaining and enriching performances by talented artists, making the arts count in the lives of many throughout the year.

Additionally, Montage proprietors Aaron and Michele Cox can always be counted on to provide an array of delectable hors d’oeuvres to accompany the selection of fine wines available for tasting in a welcoming atmosphere that warms the heart regardless of intimidating conditions outdoors. And you can count on Deron Bell and his “Jazz For You” band to play soul-stirring music that gets the place hopping in all kinds of weather.

The frenzy of the holiday season will be a distant memory by January 19 and the siege mentality engendered by below-freezing temperatures will have subsided, so you can count on a crowd of party-goers looking for a good time. That crowd will include a wide range of your friends and neighbors plus some out-of-towners who have traveled quite a distance to get in on this hot ticket.

In past years, “A Taste of Wine and Jazz” proved to be a party that nobody wanted to ever end; the band was often coaxed into firing up an additional set that extended the good times beyond the planned closing time. So, for “Taste of Wine and Jazz XXXI” the timeline for the music has been expanded. Initially, Deron Bell will warm up the crowd while he riffs on standards from the Great American songbook, offering opportunity for patrons to mingle and chat while highly listenable music quietly underlies the proceedings. As the evening progresses, the sounds will become hotter, raising the energy level in the room, and probably inspiring dancing to break out. Deron and his “Jazz For You” band will continue to perform until 11 p.m., a closing time later than the hour announced for previous “Tastes,” but reflecting the reality and good times of past events that kept the music coming as the crowd begged for more.

Don’t miss this opportunity for fun, food, music and more; get your tickets now. The party begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for “A Taste of Wine and Jazz XXXI” are $35, and are available at Montage and at www.centerforarts.com or can be ordered by contacting DCCA at 937-547-0908 or dcca@centerforarts.net.

By Marilyn Delk DCCA News

Marilyn Delk is a director of the Darke County Center for the Arts and can be reached at marilynd@bright.net. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

