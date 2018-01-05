Versailles News: Resolute determination

Happy 12th day of Christmas! Here we are again at the beginning of a new year. How many times will we digress by writing 2017 before are brains accept it is now 2018? I recall when I was a school kid I’d be writing the previous year’s date for months, but now, as a result of how fast each year goes by I don’t seem to have that problem anymore.

Another thing I’ve noticed is that the news media and entertainment television programs like to recap the major events of the year ended. This includes deaths, discoveries, tragedies, political, economic and fashion trends. I have begun to think that as Christians perhaps we should look at the “Year in Review” as society’s “examination of conscience”.

An “examination of conscience” is a review of one’s past thoughts, words, actions, and omissions for the purpose of ascertaining their conformity with or deviation from the moral law. We do this on a personal basis in our effort of becoming the best version of ourselves, but because we don’t record most of our personal shortcomings we tend to forget many of our transgressions. Society however cannot shake its annual history. Media keeps tabs of the good, bad and ugly making society’s examination of conscience unescapable and capable of intense scrutiny.

Perhaps it would be a wise endeavor to put at the top of our personal resolutions those things which improves the values and morals of society as well as brings forth greater virtue within ourselves. Choosing our resolutions may require real discernment, but I’ve come to see that most often the imperfections we least like about others and/or society are the same weaknesses we struggle with. Therefore if we improve ourselves we can be an example to others and affect change on society, much in the same way that word of mouth travels.

To assist us in our trek of changing the world by perfecting ourselves one vice at a time we should consider the accountability of observing, monitoring and measuring our behavior with a daily journal. Benjamin Franklin used such an approach when he listed 13 virtues which he wanted to improve upon. In fact you can find the Virtues App on IPhone for $1.99. (https://itunes.apple.com/app/virtues/id312015301?mt=8 — sorry the app is not available for the Android phone.)

The Merriam-Webster definition of virtue is behavior showing moral standards. Virtue operates at the urging of our human will so if you are in doubt as to where to begin, temperance is always a good place to start. Temperance is self-restraint and can be the foundation for all virtue. Strengthening our willpower is fundamental to successful and lasting change in what we say, how we think, what we do and how we want our world to be.

If protecting the sanctity of human life is your passion, consider joining others of like mind and heart in attending the 2018 March for Life National Rally by contacting Jake DeMange at 419-336-1034 to reserve your space on the Darke County Right to Life bus leaving for Washington D.C. on Thursday evening, January 18th. The bus will depart from the Versailles K of C, travel through the evening and arrive in D.C. in the morning for a rally and mass at the Cathedral of St. Matthew, followed by a sack lunch and onto the National Rally site by noon. The rally will comprise of many congressional and spiritual leaders then everyone will make the long march towards the Supreme Court building. Following the march you will ride the metro to a local mall, eat dinner and board the buses for home returning early Saturday morning, January 20th. The Cost for the trip, which includes the bus ride, metro ticket, and a sack lunch, will be $70. They would like to have your commitment by this weekend.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

The Versailles Vets Club also offers an open to the public Bid Euchre Tournament downstairs at 7 p.m. every Thursday. Pinnacle is played daily at Eagles (members only) beginning at noon.

Next Saturday, January 13, the Goat Farmers is holding a Fish Fry from 5 – 8 p.m., benefitting Darke Co. Right to Life. Drive thru carry-out will also be available.

Next Sunday, January 14, the St. Denis K of C is sponsoring a Free Throw Contest at 5 p.m. in the Versailles Elementary Gym for boys and girls ages 9-14. Winners advance to the district contest.

There is an upcoming Blood Drive, Monday, January 15 from 12:30 – 6:30 p.m. at the Versailles K of C Hall. You may schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

Birthday wishes to Mary Bella, Judy Mumaw, Duane Smith, Jim Barga (91), Emma York, Angie Armstrong, Tami Shrock, Taylor Martin, Allison Armstrong, Hoxie Behlke, Carolyn Shrader, Chad Potter, Shawn Agne, Tammy Magoto, Rosie Derr, Ava Garlinger, Judson Delancey, Bobby Collins, Alex Kelch, Cindy Lewis, Jan Luft, and Bill Beasley as their birthdays approach. Anniversary wishes to Anniversary wishes to Rose and Mike Lawrence (29), Jan and A.J Luft (31), Kim and Bill Klipstine (35), Cathy and Tim Graves (41) and Mary and Mike Barga (44). Happy retirement wishes to Pat Hittle (VHCC).

Please give your supportive and healing prayers for the many who are dealing with any of life’s countless challenges, and especially for Janice Berger, Pickles Gehret (knee), Diane Swallow (knee), Ken McCoy, Janet Folkerth, Beverly Brown, Cyril Frantz, Denny Subler, Tom Barga, Wanda Romie, Terry Buteau, Jack Borgerding, Tyler DeMange, Kim Smith, David Nixon, Esther Eiting, Alvira Marchal, Ed Bulcher, Jane Huber, Aiden Meyer, Sylvester Meyer, Earl Gigandet, Madison Berger, Tony Gehret, Martha Treon, Terry and Donna Black, Jim and Pooch Barga, Chris Apple, Ruth Wirrig, Wilma Heiby, Carl DeMange, Miriam and John Harman, Jack Monnin, Mary Seman, Marge Prakel, Arthur and Evelyn Curtis, Mary Batty, Norma Magoto, Betty Kremer, Denny Grilliot, Virginia Smith, John Subler, Anabelle Subler, Connie (Baltes) Lechleiter, Lois Youngker, Barb Goubeaux, Eileen Rahm, Cyril Voisard, Samantha Smith and those not mentioned by name who are recuperating, hospitalized, homebound and/or in need of our prayers.

Heartfelt sympathy to the family and friends of Donald Kephart (62), Hubert Magoteaux (86), Albin Eilerman (88), Rita Heyne (95), and also remembering the lives of Thomas Argabright, Dianna Helman, John Myers, Dick Mayo, Bernadine Miller, Floyd “Bear” Pitsenbarger, Joseph Goubeaux, Wilma Gibboney, Francis Bulcher and all those who are in our hearts but not mentioned by name as the anniversary of their passing nears.

“This is the very perfection of a man, to find out his own imperfections.” -St. Augustine

“Truest wisdom is a resolute determination” ~Napoleon

“To live is to change, and to be perfect is to have changed often.” -Bl. John Henry Cardinal Newman

“When we strive to become better than we are, everything around us becomes better too.” ~Paulo Coelho

Kathy Magoto is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her weekly Versailles community column. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 526-3798. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

