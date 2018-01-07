Today’s Challenges: I had a dream!

I know that having a dream is not that unusual, but for me it’s different if I actually remember the dream. I rarely remember the dreams I have… It may be that watching a few minutes of a Star Wars movie last evening was an influence because the dream was similar in content.

It seems I was in a situation after a world wide catastrophe, after the apocalypse so to speak. As is usual in these stories, everyone was going to die unless some brave soul(s) defied death and destruction and retrieved the one thing that would save the world. That was the goal of the ones destined to try and accomplish the seemingly impossible in a world with one objective, to kill anyone who ventured out of their place of safety.

As I said, when I awoke I remembered the dream and as I thought about what it meant to me (though everyone wants to be a Hero), its implications were much larger than just being about me. That is what Jesus, the Messiah, is about, that was his mission that was his goal. He left the safety of Heaven to come and give the world the only thing that could save it from total destruction. In Matthew 1:21, Joseph is told by an angel about the impending birth coming to Mary. He said, “And she will have a son, and you are to name Him Jesus, for He will save His people from their sins.”

You see, the truth that many fail to recognize is that everyone in the world is lost and heading for eternal punishment… if… it were not for Jesus. It is the daily sins in the lives that of people which separates them from God. Jesus provides us the only thing that will bring us back into the presence of God and save a lost and dying world. The apostle John calls Him our “sin offering,” the tribute demanded by the evil empire if you will. 1 John 2:2, tells us: “He Himself is the sacrifice that atones for our sins, and not only our sins but the sins of all the world”.

Yes, I had a dream and in that dream you can find truth, (if you stop and think about it just a little). Jesus, the warrior, the Lion of Judah; that saves the world from evil, that’s what the Bible is all about from start to finish. How about spending more time learning about Him in this coming year!

By Russ Lawson Today’s Challenges

Russ Lawson is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with his column Today’s Challenges. He is semi-retired and an elder at the Mid-County Church of Christ. He can be reached at leslie.lawson68@gmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

