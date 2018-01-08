Arcanum News: New Year’s resolutions?

Did you make a New Year’s Resolution? Can you believe it is 2018? Did you know that 45 percent of all Americans make New Year’s resolutions? Statistics report that after six months only 40 percent have made progress on their resolutions. Contrary to widespread public opinion, a considerable proportion of New Year resolvers do succeed. What’s more, scientific research indicates that you are 10 times more likely to change by making a New Year’s resolution compared to non-resolvers with the identical goals and comparable motivation to change.

Happy 60th Wedding Anniversary to former Arcanum residents, Harold and Janet Merkle! The Merkles were our neighbors when I was in high school, they lived on Alternate 49 North and were very active in the community. They currently winter in Florida and their family would love to have a Surprise Card Shower for them – if you remember the Merkle’s send them an anniversary card with a note to: PO Box 6614, Bradenton, FL 34281.

The Arcanum Public Library has a Winter Reading Challenge for adults.. They want you to “Resolve to Read More” from now to March 31st! Every book that you read (or listen to) will get you an entry for our Monthly and Grand Prize drawings. They’re hoping patrons hit 8,000 books by March 31st. Take advantage of this cold weather and visit the library and get busy reading!

Faith UMC is again hosting a Community Blood Draw today, January 8, 2018 from 3 to 6:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Organizers have set a goal of 53 people and at least 32 units of blood for their draw. Please consider donating, it only takes 10 minutes of your time. Schedule your appointment by calling Terry Johns (937) 737-0010, or call the Dayton Community Blood Center at 1-800-388-4483 or go online at www.donortime.com. Organizers hope to see you at Faith UMC for this important “gift of life”.

The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society welcomes you to attend their upcoming their Membership Pizza Meeting January 11th at 6:30 p.m. This meeting is open to both prospective members and current members. Please join them to learn more about AWTHS and how you can be an active volunteer. AWTHS is located at 123 W. George Street in Arcanum.

The Arcanum Alumni Advisory Committee is working on the mailing list for the Trojan Alumni Homecoming, formerly the Arcanum Alumni Banquet, which will be held on April 21, 2018. If you have a different name, address, or email address would you please send it to me so Barbara (Hayes) Garrison so the mailing list can be updated. You can reach her at dab24@woh.rr.com. Please feel free to share this with any of your classmates. Another option is to update your name and address on the Alumni page on the school website: http://www.arcanum-butler.k12.oh.us/ .

Nominations are being accepted for the Distinguished Alumni and Honorary Hall of Fame Trojan to be awarded at the Alumni Homecoming (formerly the Alumni Banquet) in April. These awards are given in recognition and to honor those individuals who have made a significant impact through achievements, actions and contributions within their communities and professions and serve as exemplary role models for Arcanum students. The Alumni Hall of Fame inductees will be recognized at the Arcanum Alumni Homecoming set for April 21. Nomination Forms are available in the alumni section of the website or can be picked up in the Board of Education office. Completed forms are due by February 1.

The next Arcanum Alumni Association Scholarship fundraiser will be a Bar-B-Q Chicken Dinner prior to the January 19th Boys’ Varsity and JV basketball games with Mississinawa. The dinners will be prepared by Paul’s Bar-B-Q. It will consist of half of a Bar-B-Q chicken, applesauce, potato chips, and a dinner role. The cost will be $7.50. Dinners will be available 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. You may dine in the AHS Cafetorium, or utilize their curbside carry-out service. A limited number of tickets will be available, so buy your tickets early. Tickets will be sold at the high school during Girls’ and Boys’ home basketball games during early January.

Arcanum Jr. Baseball/ Softball Association will be having 2018 season registration in early February. Mark your calendars now for the 2018 season registration. Signup dates and times are as follows and will be held in the middle school ELA: Saturday, February 3, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, February 10, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.; and Monday, February 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. Any questions on the 2018 upcoming season you can contact Geoff Hissong at 937-564-7759 or Brandon Weaver 937-231-1489.

