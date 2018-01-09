Safety tips encourage caution this winter

If you’ve lived in Ohio for any significant period of time, you know the winters can be brutal. From lake effect snow in the northeast to snow drifts across the flatlands of western Ohio, our state experiences a variety of winter weather. Some years it’s a few feet of snow, and others we have endless days of below-freezing temperatures. Whatever the weather will be over the coming months, it’s critical that you and your family are properly prepared.

The Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness publishes a number of winter safety tips that I wanted to share with you to encourage preventative measures before harsh weather hits. Winter safety not only includes careful driving on slick roads, but it’s important to prepare your home and vehicle against potential snowstorms and freezing temperatures.

Oftentimes, severe weather can affect power, gas lines, and pipes. To be ready in case you temporarily lose those essentials, keeping a stock of batteries, bottled water, extra blankets, and canned food can help in the meantime. Maintaining fireplaces, furnaces, and water heaters throughout the year can also ensure warmth and water during the winter season.

I also recommend that you winterize your vehicle, which helps to keep it in a safer driving condition. Regular servicing and a tune-up at the beginning of winter will get you started off on the right foot. From there, winter windshield wipers and tires will safeguard you against the elements, like snow, ice, and freezing rain. Other maintenance like keeping your gas tank half full at all times, packing a winter safety kit, and filling your washer fluid will ensure that your car is operating in top shape.

With these tips in mind, you can better guarantee and safe and happy winter, despite what weather might come. The snow is beautiful, but as always, it comes with increased risk, from treacherous sidewalks to more dangerous roadways. More guidelines can be found at weathersafety.ohio.gov. I hope you and your family will stay safe and warm this holiday season!

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_12.jpg

By Rep. Keith Faber Guest Columnist

Rep. Keith Faber can be reached by emailing rep84@ohiohouse.gov or calling 614-446-6344. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

Rep. Keith Faber can be reached by emailing rep84@ohiohouse.gov or calling 614-446-6344. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.