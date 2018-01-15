Arcanum News: January is National School Board Month

The Ohio School Boards Association is celebrating School Board Recognition Month in January 2018 to build awareness and understanding of the vital function an elected board of education plays in our society. School Board Recognition Month honors the members of Ohio’s more than 700 city, exempted village, local and joint vocational boards of education and educational service centers governing boards for their commitment to providing quality public education to Ohio’s school children.

The Arcanum-Butler Local School District is joining with other districts throughout the state to recognize the important contributions school board members make to their communities. Board members serving Arcanum-Butler Local Schools and their years of service are: Board President, Ed Everman, who has served on the Arcanum-Butler Local Board since 1998, Mark Trask began serving in February of 2011, Bev Delk in January of 2012 and Kelly Norris in April of 2013. The Arcanum-Board of Education will appoint a new member at the January 11 Board of Education Meeting to fill the seat left vacant by the recent resignation of Tracy Fout. Thank you to the Arcanum-Butler Board of Education for your service and leadership!

For the 2017-2018 school year, the Arcanum-Butler Local School District will continue to use calamity days in the event of school cancellations. If the district uses all five calamity days, blizzard bags will again be used. Once all three blizzard bag days are used, the district will utilize make-up days as noted on the district calendar.

Three new members were inducted into the Arcanum Athletic Hall of Fame on January 13th. Rowland Gene Rench from the class of 1948, Jeremy Pemberton from the class of 1993 and Tyler Cates from the class of 2006 are this year’s honorees.

Mr. Rench was a three-sport letterman. He played basketball three years, ran track his junior and senior years and played baseball all four years of high school. Rench was a member of the basketball team that won the 1948 Darke County tournament. He also was a member of the baseball team that won the Darke County track meet. Gene excelled in baseball, he played all positions, but his strength was in center field. After graduation, he had the fortunate opportunity to try out for the New York Giants, Detroit Tigers, Philadelphia Phillies and the Cleveland Indians. He also played on the American Legion team and played numerous games at Soldier’s Field in Dayton. Gene married Joan Rench and together they had three children, Terry, Beverly and Kelley. They have six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Gene has been very involved in his community.

Jeremy Pemberton was a basketball standout at Arcanum. He holds many basketball records that included total points scored (in only two seasons) of 1,094 (second at the time); 638 total points in a season in 23 games; scoring average of 27.7 points per game and free throw percentage record of 93 percent. He was honorable mention all-state in 1992 and first team all-state in 1993. Jeremy is currently the president of Avatas Capital and resides in Stamford, Connecticut.

Ty Cates graduated from Arcanum in 2006; he was four-year starter and letterman of the football and basketball teams. Cates’ recognition in both sports is extensive; some of his highlights are being named to the 2004 and 2005 all-Cross County Conference first team in football and basketball; 2004 and 2005 all-Southwest District in football; 2004 all-Southwest District in basketball and 2005 second team all-state in football. Cates currently holds two school records in football. The first is rushing yards in a season (1,612), and the second is most points scored in a season (166). He currently teaches social studies at Covington High School where he also serves as the head football coach. Cates and his wife, Rebecca, reside in Arcanum. They have a daughter, Chloe, and are expecting their second child in June.

The Arcanum HOF Induction Ceremony was held at 5 p.m. on January 13 in the small gym with a reception following in the library. The formal induction ceremony was between the reserve and varsity boys basketball game. Congratulations to all of these fine athletes from Arcanum High School!

The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society (AWTHS) is seeking info for the Arcanum FFA Alumni Association. They are looking for past FFA members’ names, newspaper clippings, photos and history. If you were a past member or have family ties please notify AWTHS or Janelle Smith Brinksneader, or any items they could copy. Thank You.

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

