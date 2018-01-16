New Madison News: New program at library

A new program at the New Madison Public Library is introducing the magic of words and rhyme to our youngest patrons. Parents are invited to bring toddlers to enjoy the soothing sounds and happy smiles as they share in Musical Storytime at 10 a.m. on Thursdays. The library is happy to join in one of the most basic and important bonds of early childhood—-reading! Check out the program by contacting the library at 996-1741.

The Patriot Book Club for third graders is underway. It meets weekly. and Busy Bees continues to entertain and instruct pre schoolers on Mondays at 6:30 p.m. During these long and cold days consider the library—-for all ages!

Congratulations to the Wee Patriots Preschool recognition as a quality learning and development program. Joanie Hollinger leads the program that received the five star rating in the Step Up to Quality Award program from Ohio.

Two Patriots will be representing Tri-Village on Tuesday, January 23 at Ansonia when the County Spelling Bee is scheduled. Lydia Ayette will be representing the elementary and Jeff Ketring will step up for the junior high. Best wishes to both students!

As winter rolls on the calendar keeps ticking away and Patriot youngsters are about to wrap up the first semester of this school year. Time for a fresh start. Martin Luther King’s birthday is set to be marked January 15. Then it is an early release on February 7 at 1:15 p.m. Of course with this winter’s track record, there could be additional late openings and cancellations. There is always lots of excitement at extra sleep time or a fun day at home. Of course there are make up days looming ahead if this winter continues to dump snow, ice roads and drop temperatures.

Good news for the girls varsity basketball team. The Lady Patriots were ranked 7th in the state.

Enjoy the brisk winter and think spring!

By Shirley Dubbs New Madison News

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her New Madison column. She can be reached at psdubbs@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

