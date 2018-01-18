Challenge yourself in 2018

Studies have shown it takes about a month to develop a new habit, so in 2018, the YMCA of Darke County will be issuing a new 30-day challenge each month to help area residents make wellness a habit.

The challenges are self-guided and self-monitored, and they will cover a variety of areas in keeping with the Y’s holistic philosophy for overall wellness.

“Our new wellness challenges are meant to provide that extra bit of motivation when you need it,” explained Sam Casalano, CEO of the Darke County YMCA. “Sometimes you just need some kind of goal to keep you going.”

Although the challenges will be issued at the beginning of each month, participants are welcome to join in at any time and progress at their own pace. Participants who complete a challenge are invited to turn in their challenge form and have their photo taken to display on the Challenge Board in the YMCA lobby. (Fun poses are encouraged!)

January’s challenge is an easy one – Just Get Moving! That’s it. Come in to the Y and work out, or take a walk, lift weights, jump rope, swim, ride a bike – do anything, just get moving!

“Try to put in a minimum of 30 minutes a day,” Casalano said of the challenge. “But if you have to work your way up to that, that’s fine, too. The idea is just to start making a habit of physical activity.”

Those who would like to participate in the challenges are invited to see the Y staff to get started.

For more information, stop by the Greenville branch at 301 Wagner Avenue 937-548-3777 or the Versailles branch at 10242 Versailles-SE Road 937-526-4488.

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_sam-MUG.jpg

By Sam Casalano CEO, YMCA of Darke County

Sam Casalano is the CEO of YMCA of Darke County. He may be contacted by phone at 937-548-3777 or email at scasalano@ymcadarkecounty.org. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

Sam Casalano is the CEO of YMCA of Darke County. He may be contacted by phone at 937-548-3777 or email at scasalano@ymcadarkecounty.org. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.